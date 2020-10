DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Oct. 3

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

City Council, 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Oct. 15

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17

City Council, 6 p.m. Oct. 19

HarborFest

Celebrate Destin’s heritage on the harbor from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 3 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy local fresh seafood, artisans, and live music on the main stage every evening. Entertainment includes Dion Jones at 5 p.m. Friday and SJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Performers Saturday include Frank Fletcher at 5 p.m. and DJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Cadillac Willy performs at 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Blessing of the Animals

A service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, just a short distance from the Destin Dog Park. The public is invited to bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier. For information, call 837-6324 or email jon.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Dog Daze

2020 Dog Daze, brought to you by Friendship Veterinary Hospital, has been postponed due to Hurricane Sally. The new date is Oct. 3 at the Landing in Fort Walton Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

Rock Out Climbing Gym in Destin

Rock Out Youth Climbing Club A is a six-week recreational program through Nov. 2 Mondays for ages 7-9 years old. Rock Out Youth Climbing Club B is a six-week recreational program through Nov. 4 Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Call 837-0526 or email info@rockoutclimbing.com to sign up.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

An Evening Under the Stars

Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave will be live and in person for An Evening Under The Stars at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Handheld umbrellas are allowed, but beach umbrellas or pop-up tents are not permitted. Please observe local social distancing guidelines for the health and well being of all fans. No recreational activities such as frisbee, baseball, or running allowed. Outside concessions and coolers are allowed, and there will be two food trucks. No pets.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7 with Boukou Groove at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Rocktober Concert Series

Watch the Destin Fishing Rodeo catches hit the docks with daily weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then rock out to a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 with Ben Loftin on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Free parking.

Oct. 17: Band of Revival

Oct. 24: Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. For the Oct. 25 meeting, favorite classes will be showcased. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairs in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting.

Page Pirates Virtual Storytime

Set your compass to navigate to the Destin Library’s Facebook page and join the crew of our new storytime – Page Pirates Oct. 13 and 27 at 4:30 p.m. Children’s librarian Laura Harris will post storytime videos that explore the imagination with advanced picture books, folk tales, and poetry for children ages 4-7. Call 837-8572.

Cabaret on the BOO-levard

Join the cast of First Date and other ECTC actors for a spooky night with your favorite hair-raising Broadway showtunes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Grand Boulevard. Spine-chilling selections include songs from Wicked, The Addams Family, and Beetlejuice.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Barktoberfest

Dog-Harmony presents the free Barktoberfest fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Attendees and their pets are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and enjoy a canine-only trick-or-treating event. Judging for the best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” Contest will take place during the event with the prize-winning duo announced at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy light bites, libations, and raffle drawings. Donations are greatly appreciated. No prong, choke or shock collars.

MKAF Festival of the Arts

The 25th annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the Festival include a live music lineup, souvenir posters and T-shirts, and more. General admission is $5/person. Children 12 and under and MKAF members are admitted free.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice from Oct. 26 thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Grace Fall Festival

GraceDestin will host its first Grace Fall Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 with a night of safe, outdoor (weather-permitting) fun. Activities include prepared food, games, a costume contest (kids and adults), family devotion, bonfire and outdoor movie, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." For more information, email pastorlogan@gracedestin.com.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the free Throwback Thursday featured film, “1Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. Steve Hall will play frightenly good tunes on the main stage and enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and compete to win the grand prize. End the night with a spooky fireworks display at 8 p.m

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Tribute Weekend

Tribute Weekend returns from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 and 2-4 p.m. at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from great tribute bands, including TUSK The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Friday; DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on Saturday; and Satisfaction/International Rolling Stones Tribute Show Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and meet on the events plaza lawn for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

A Showcase Under the Stars

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents A Showcase under the Stars from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Events Plaza Stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 8 to adult will perform an evening filled with solos and duets in a variety of music styles. Event is free.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.