CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Oct. 10

Rocktober Concert Series

Watch the Destin Fishing Rodeo catches hit the docks with daily weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then rock out to a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 with Ben Loftin on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Free parking.

Oct. 17: Band of Revival

Oct. 24: Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

The Friends of Camp Helen host their pumpkin patch seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. For the Oct. 25 meeting, favorite classes will be showcased. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairs in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting. Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14 with the Luke Langford Band on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Cabaret on the BOO-levard

Join the cast of First Date and other ECTC actors for a spooky night with your favorite hair-raising Broadway showtunes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Grand Boulevard. Spine-chilling selections include songs from Wicked, The Addams Family, and Beetlejuice.

SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) presents virtual Working From Home: Time Mastery Tips at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org. During this one-hour virtual webinar, review some basic tips and best practices for working from home, especially when in greater isolation from community. Explore 12 categories of time mastery followed by a conversation and Q&A that would help participants share their own techniques or ask burning questions. Program speaker is Joshua Sky of The Sky's the Limit Consulting, Inc.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

Dot and Ziggy

Emerald Coast Theatre Company's first Theatre for Young Audiences performances designed for the very young, children ages 6 months to 5 years-old, stars will be held Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31 at 9 a.m.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Point Washington Community Yard Sale

The first ever Point Washington Community Yard Sale, with over 15 participating families, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Point Washington State Forest, 5865 East U.S. Hwy. 98 in

Santa Rosa Beach.

Festival of the Arts

The MKAF 25th Annual Festival of the Arts will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Dr. W. in Destin. A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the Festival include a live music lineup, souvenir posters, T-shirts, and more. General admission of $5 per person helps to fund the Foundation’s annual cultural outreach activities and programs. Children 12 and under and all MKAF members are admitted free. Social distancing measures will be in place.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice from Oct. 26 thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's free film, “Hocus Pocus,” on the big-screen at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public.

Barktoberfest

Dog-Harmony presents the free Barktoberfest fundraiser from 4-6 Oct. 29 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Attendees and their pets are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and enjoy a canine-only trick-or-treating event. Judging for the best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” Contest will take place during the event with the prize-winning duo announced at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy light bites, libations, and raffle drawings. Donations are greatly appreciated. No prong, choke or shock collars.

Witch Ride

The Witch Ride is an annual Halloween charity bike ride that benefits Children’s Volunteer Health Network. This year there will be three Santa Rosa Beach rides including the Founders Ride at 7 a.m. Oct. 30; Sunset Ride at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30; and the Goblin Ride, 10 a.m. Oct. 31.

Visit https://www.witchesofsouthwalton.com/ for more information and to register.

Hub-O-ween 2020

Hub-O-Ween 2020 will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Hub, 7000 East County Hwy. 30A in Watersound Beach. Trick or treat through The Hub and The Shops at The Hub from 5-6 p.m., followed by pumpkin decorating, $5/person, from 5-7 p.m. and a DJ Dance Party on stage from 6-9 p.m.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. Steve Hall will play frighteningly good tunes on the main stage and enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and compete to win the grand prize. End the night with a spooky fireworks display at 8 p.mIsland Sacred Heart Diabetes Program

Ascension Sacred Heart offers Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Program, a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program, starting on Nov. 5. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Julie.Palmer@ascension.org.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Tribute Weekend

Tribute Weekend returns from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 and 2-4 p.m. at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from great tribute bands, including TUSK The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Friday; DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on Saturday; and Satisfaction/International Rolling Stones Tribute Show Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and meet on the events plaza lawn for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

A Showcase Under the Stars

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents A Showcase under the Stars from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Events Plaza Stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 8 to adult will perform an evening filled with solos and duets in a variety of music styles. Event is free.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during the Eighth Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Event will feature more than 30 champagnes and appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers, and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.