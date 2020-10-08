Legendary Marine reschedules October Coastal Distancing Entertainment Tour

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Legendary Marine has rescheduled the final event of their Coastal Distancing Tour to Saturday, Oct. 17, due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Delta. Festivities will begin at noon on the Choctawhatchee Bay behind Legendary Marine’s Destin showroom next to the Mid-Bay Bridge.

The October event kicks off at noon with a showing of Ghostbusters on the 60-foot big screen provided by Splashboards Media followed by a live stream of the University of Florida v. Louisiana State University football game at 2:30 p.m. The event will then feature live music by local musicians, The Shakedown at 6 p.m. and conclude with a live stream of the University of Georgia v. University of Alabama football game at 7 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to gather friends and family for an entertaining day on the water, while remaining socially distant from other large groups. Even though the state of Florida has moved into Phase Three of reopening, Legendary Marine hopes this event will still encourage others to proceed with caution and maintain the highest health and safety standards to protect themselves and others in the community.

Partnering with Legendary Marine on this community event is Amazing Lash Studio, Proffitt PR, Emerald Grande, and music sponsor Step One Automotive Group. This event is free and open to the public to attend by boat. This month’s event will benefit the Emerald Coast Autism Center. For more information about the October Coastal Distancing Tour, visit the event’s Facebook page.