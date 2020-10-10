City of Destin to host Halloween activities

Special to Gannett

The city of Destin will host a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Destin Community Center parking lot, 101 Stahlman Ave.

Patrons will be able to trick or treat safely from the comfort of their vehicle. There will be booths giving out goodie bags, candy, and prizes. City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Manna Food Bank in Pensacola.

Also, the 20th annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held Oct. 26 at the Destin Community Center. All carved pumpkins need to arrive no later than 3 p.m. for judging.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the city of Destin’s Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m. Oct. 27 will be discarded.

For more information, call the Community Center at 654-5184.