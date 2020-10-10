Mountainfilm moved to Watersound Origins Community

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — In honor of its 20th anniversary, this year’s Mountainfilm on Tour at WaterColor will be relocating to the Watersound Origins Community for a celebratory Drive-In Viewing of this year’s lineup of extraordinary films.

The relocation will provide festival fans with the opportunity to view this year’s program in a safe, yet celebratory, environment, all from the comfort of their cars, in true drive-in style. A virtual program will also be made available online for those wanting to partake in the event in a more intimate setting.

Drive-In Viewing

The Drive-In Viewing, presented by festival sponsor Watersound Origins, will take place at the Origins Golf Course at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. All guests will remain in their parked cars, from which they’ll have access to audio via their car radio for the duration of the 2.5-hour program.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks; in adhering with social-distancing guidelines, none will be available for purchase at the event. Lawn seating will not be permitted.

Tickets for the Drive-In Viewing are $30/car and are now on sale. Please visit mountainfilmfl.com for additional information.

Virtual Program

Those wanting to celebrate Mountainfilm on Tour at WaterColor in a more intimate setting will also have the chance to keep this beloved autumn tradition alive, thanks to a complimentary Virtual Program. Complimentary tickets to watch this year’s Mountainfilm on Tour Virtual Program are now available and must be reserved by no later than midnight on Nov. 5.

Ticketholders will receive a designated Eventgroove link with which to access the program and will have a flexible 48-hour watch window. The virtual program, accessible via Eventgroove, will open at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 6, and will close at 9 a.m. ET Nov. 8. The full program’s duration is approximately 2.5 hours. Please visit mountainfilmfl.com for additional information.

Limited-Edition Shirts

Limited-edition 2020 Mountainfilm on Tour at WaterColor shirts are now available for purchase online. A limited quantity will also be available at the WaterColor Store in the WaterColor Town Center.

Film Lineup

Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world is especially powerful in the midst of an unprecedented year. This year’s 20th anniversary lineup mixes adrenaline-fueled adventure films with stunning and world-changing documentaries. The full playlist can be accessed at mountainfilmfl.com.