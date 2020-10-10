A Night With The Stars scheduled for Oct. 27

Special to Gannett

Enjoy live music while supporting local children in need Oct. 27 during A Night With the Stars.

This fundraising concert is presented by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) and benefits the non-profit organization. ECCAC is celebrating 20 years of preventing child abuse and neglect, protecting children, and restoring the lives of impacted children.

The live concert will open with popular local guitar/vocalist Nic Turner and his Lucky Strike Retros band, followed by the headliner act from Mobile, Tyron “Gretsch” Lyles and The Modern Eldorados, with their crowd-pleasing fusion of traditional rockabilly, honky tonk and country music.

The concert will be at the outdoor Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin on Oct. 27. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30. There will be table sponsors, reserved table seating, and open seating with guests bringing their own chairs. Safe, social distancing will be practiced with hand sanitizer and masks available, although masks are not required.

Food from Tropical Smoothie, Island Wing Company and Jim ‘N Nicks will be available for purchase, and beer and wine sales also will be on site. Coolers and alcohol are permitted; no pets allowed, please.

Visit www.eccac.org/events for more details and to make reservations. General admission tickets start at $35. Table sponsor opportunities are still available, and tables for 10 at $750. Contact Chelsea Fox, development manager at 850-833-9237, ext. 283, or email Chelsea@eccac.org.