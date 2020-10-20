DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Oct. 21

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Town Center CRA, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Harbor and Waterways, 5 p.m. Oct. 26

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Oct. 27

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21 with Chris Alvarado at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) presents virtual Working From Home: Time Mastery Tips at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org. During this one-hour virtual webinar, review some basic tips and best practices for working from home, especially when in greater isolation from community. Explore 12 categories of time mastery followed by a conversation and Q&A that would help participants share their own techniques or ask burning questions. Program speaker is Joshua Sky of The Sky's the Limit Consulting, Inc.

COCID-19 Testing Sites

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services are partnering to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents. Limited to 450 tests. If 450 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will close. Schedule includes Oct. 22 at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd. in Niceville.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host a OneBlood blood drive on Friday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in front of the shopping center, adjacent to Highway 98.

Dot and Ziggy

Emerald Coast Theatre Company's first Theatre for Young Audiences performances designed for the very young, children ages 6 months to 5 years-old, stars will be held Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31 at 9 a.m.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Festival of the Arts

The MKAF 25th Annual Festival of the Arts will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Dr. W. in Destin. A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the Festival include a live music lineup, souvenir posters, T-shirts, and more. General admission of $5 per person helps to fund the Foundation’s annual cultural outreach activities and programs. Children 12 and under and all MKAF members are admitted free. Social distancing measures will be in place.

Rocktober Concert Series

Watch the Destin Fishing Rodeo catches hit the docks with daily weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then rock out to a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 with Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Free parking.

MKAF Festival of the Arts

The 25th annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the Festival include a live music lineup, souvenir posters and T-shirts, and more. General admission is $5/person. Children 12 and under and MKAF members are admitted free.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Favorite classes will be showcased. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

New Destin Library Hours

Effective Oct. 26, the Destin Library building will be open to the public Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1- 5 p.m. Curbside Service will still be available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice from Oct. 26 thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Page Pirates Virtual Storytime

Set your compass to navigate to the Destin Library’s Facebook page and join the crew of tthe new storytime – Page Pirates Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Children’s librarian Laura Harris will post storytime videos that explore the imagination with advanced picture books, folk tales, and poetry for children ages 4-7. Call 837-8572.

ECPRO

The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization (ECPRO) will have a Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Emerald Coast Science Center, 31 SW Memorial Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Members and guests will learn what the Center has to offer and why it’s a benefit to the area for young and old.This will be the last ECPRO meeting for the year. If your business would like to sponsor a lunch, contact President Pam Sparks at 581-1130. Lunch is $15/members, $20/associates of members, $25/non-members and $10/students. If you do not want to eat but want to hear the program, the cost is $10.

Who Comes a Tapping at the Destin Library’s Chamber Door?

On Oct. 28, join the Destin Library for a chilling read through of some of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, fun facts about his life and legacy, and learn about recent works of fiction inspired by the timeless literary figure. This event is best suitable for those 12 and older. Videos will be posted to the library’s Facebook page and their website at cityofdestin.com/library. If you have any questions, call 837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Grief Group

Stephen Ministry at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, will begin a grief group at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Destin Life Center. This is a six week program looking at the problems in dealing with "grief." Group discussion covers death and loss; job and career change; creating a different life direction; help in overcoming mild depression; and next step “looking forward.” For information, call 582 2548. Do you have gifts of compassion? Are you a good listener? To find out more about becoming a Stephen Minister at Destin United Methodist, call one of the Stephen Leaders. New class starting soon.

Grace Fall Festival

GraceDestin will host its first Grace Fall Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 with a night of safe, outdoor (weather-permitting) fun. Activities include prepared food, games, a costume contest (kids and adults), family devotion, bonfire and outdoor movie, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." For more information, email pastorlogan@gracedestin.com.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

Rock Out Climbing Gym in Destin

Rock Out Youth Climbing Club A is a six-week recreational program through Nov. 2 Mondays for ages 7-9 years old. Rock Out Youth Climbing Club B is a six-week recreational program through Nov. 4 Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Call 837-0526 or email info@rockoutclimbing.com to sign up.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the free Throwback Thursday featured film, “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Barktoberfest

Dog-Harmony presents the free Barktoberfest fundraiser from 4-6 Oct. 29 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Attendees and their pets are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and enjoy a canine-only trick-or-treating event. Judging for the best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” Contest will take place during the event with the prize-winning duo announced at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy light bites, libations, and raffle drawings. Donations are greatly appreciated. No prong, choke or shock collars.

Morgan James

The spotlight will again shine brightly on the Sinfonia stage with the return of soul songstress Morgan James at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on the Lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. The evening includes a sparkling wine reception, four-course meal prepared by Bijoux Executive Chef/Owner Jack McGuckin, wine, and all gratuities. Cash bar available. Tickets are $295 per person and includes reception, dinner, and performance. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/JamesMorganCabaret20.

Witch Ride

The Witch Ride is an annual Halloween charity bike ride that benefits Children’s Volunteer Health Network. This year there will be three Santa Rosa Beach rides including the Founders Ride at 7 a.m. Oct. 30; Sunset Ride at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30; and the Goblin Ride, 10 a.m. Oct. 31.

Visit https://www.witchesofsouthwalton.com/ for more information and to register.

Hub-O-ween 2020

Hub-O-Ween 2020 will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Hub, 7000 East County Hwy. 30A in Watersound Beach. Trick or treat through The Hub and The Shops at The Hub from 5-6 p.m., followed by pumpkin decorating, $5/person, from 5-7 p.m. and a DJ Dance Party on stage from 6-9 p.m.

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

Splash or treat at Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a skeleton scavenger hunt, and more. Free admission for children in costume, ages 3-12. This offer is not to be combined with any other discount or coupon, limit two children per adult. Visit www.gulfarium.com/halloween to see the full schedule of events.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. Steve Hall will play frighteningly good tunes on the main stage and enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and compete to win the grand prize. End the night with a spooky fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Pink Walk Fore Her

The annual Pink Walk Fore Her will be from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 at Destin Commons. The half-mile walk around Destin Commons and after party is set to feature a DJ, photo booth, sweet treats, and activities for children. Proceeds will benefit Fore Her, which provides financial assistance to local breast cancer patients.

Annie Kids

ECTC’s Educational Theatre program elementary students present one of Broadway’s family-friendly musical comedy classics at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 560 Grand Boulevard, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. ECTC’s outreach program in DeFuniak Springs has performances at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $12 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Sacred Heart Diabetes Program

Ascension Sacred Heart offers Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Program, a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program, starting on Nov. 5. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Julie.Palmer@ascension.org.

Tribute Weekend

Tribute Weekend returns from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 and 2-4 p.m. at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from great tribute bands, including TUSK The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Friday; DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on Saturday; and Satisfaction/International Rolling Stones Tribute Show Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and meet on the events plaza lawn for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Thanksending

Who is ready to compete in a Red Point Classic bouldering event with raffle, prizes, and an all-around good time? Compete from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Rock Out Climbing Gym. The Open Competition is for men and women beginner, intermediate, and advanced categories. Register at www.rockoutclimbing.com/competition for $40 ($35 members) or pay $45 day-of the event. Spectators free.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

A Showcase Under the Stars

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents A Showcase under the Stars from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Events Plaza Stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 8 to adult will perform an evening filled with solos and duets in a variety of music styles. Event is free.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13; 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during the Eighth Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Event will feature more than 30 champagnes and appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers, and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Classi-Palooza featuring members of Sinfonia Gulf Coast

The greatest hits of the 18th to 21st centuries hosted al fresco by Sinfonia assistant conductor Aaron King Vaughn at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 on The Lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and includes Bijoux bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase at http://bit.ly/classi-palooza20.

The Listening Lounge

The first featured musical act in The Listening Lounge series at ECTC, debuting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, is Longleaf Drive. With an old time bluegrass band vibe. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors/military; and $18 students. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Moonlight Serenade featuring VIOLECTRIC

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents VIOLECTRIC at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 on the lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and include Bijoux Bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/VIOLECTRIC20.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.