HALLOWEEN AT THE BEACH

Cabaret on the BOO-levard

Join the cast of "First Date" and other ECTC actors for a spooky night with your favorite hair-raising Broadway showtunes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Grand Boulevard. Spine-chilling selections include songs from "Wicked," "The Addams Family," and "Beetlejuice."

Sweet Street

Come to Sweet Street hosted by Village Church from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25 for a safe, family, fun, free, trunk-or-treating event.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

Grace Fall Festival

GraceDestin will host its first Grace Fall Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 with a night of safe, outdoor (weather-permitting) fun. Activities include prepared food, games, a costume contest for kids and adults, family devotion, bonfire and outdoor movie, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." For more information, email pastorlogan@gracedestin.com.

Halloween Hike

Gather your little ghouls and ghosties, ages 5 and under, for a Halloween Hike on the Destin Library’s front lawn at 10 a.m. Oct. 28. Trick or Treat through socially-distanced stations where library staff will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys. In case of rain, please refer to the library’s Facebook page or website for cancellation information the day of the event. Visit cityofdestin.com/library, click on Programs and Events, and then click on the Halloween Hike image to access the short registration form, or call the library at 837-8572.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the free Throwback Thursday featured film, “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Barktoberfest

Dog-Harmony presents the free Barktoberfest fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at North Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Attendees and their pets are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and enjoy a canine-only trick-or-treating event. Judging for the best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” Contest will take place during the event with the prize-winning duo announced at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy light bites, libations, and raffle drawings. Donations are greatly appreciated. No prong, choke or shock collars.

Witch Ride

The Witch Ride is an annual Halloween charity bike ride that benefits Children’s Volunteer Health Network. This year there will be three Santa Rosa Beach rides including the Founders Ride at 7 a.m. Oct. 30; Sunset Ride at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30; and the Goblin Ride, 10 a.m. Oct. 31. Visit https://www.witchesofsouthwalton.com/ for more information and to register.

Hub-O-ween 2020

Hub-O-Ween 2020 will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Hub, 7000 East County Hwy. 30A in Watersound Beach. Trick or treat through The Hub and The Shops at The Hub from 5-6 p.m., followed by pumpkin decorating, $5/person, from 5-7 p.m. and a DJ Dance Party on stage from 6-9 p.m.

Halloween Eve Movie on the Beach

Come on out to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30 for a free Halloween Eve Movie on the Beach. Grab some food or a drink from one of The Boardwalk’s restaurants, then take your seat in the sand, beachside behind Al’s Beach Club & Burger Bar for a family-friendly movie on the large inflatable screen. Halloween Eve's Movies on the Beach will come to life with your favorite character making an appearance from 6-7 p.m., just before the show.

A Destin Commons Spooktacular Halloween

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. families will enjoy spooky crafts on the Uniquely Clever Art Bus, a photo booth by Epic Photo Co., balloon sculpting with Betty Longlegs, face painting by Arts on the Beach, and a magic and music show by Captain Davy and his Crew at Destin Commons. Come dressed in your costume of choice and get ready to have a ghoulish time. A Virtual Costume Contest will be held and no trick or treating. Submit costume entry at des.halloween@turnberry.com. For more information visit Destin Commons’ Facebook page or destincommons.com.

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

Splash or treat at Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a skeleton scavenger hunt, and more. Free admission for children in costume, ages 3-12. This offer is not to be combined with any other discount or coupon, limit two children per adult. Visit www.gulfarium.com/halloween to see the full schedule of events.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. Steve Hall will play frighteningly good tunes on the main stage and enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and compete to win the grand prize. End the night with a spooky fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Tricks & Treasures on The Boardwalk

Visit The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island for a frightfully free and spooktacularly safe Fifth Annual Tricks & Treasures from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Fireworks over the Gulf at 8 p.m. The event features Walkabout Parking Lot Parade then Pillage the Planks of The Boardwalk for treats; costume contests; Captain Davy & The Crossbones Show at 5 p.m.; kids eat free at restaurants; and much more.