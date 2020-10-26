A Night With The Stars concert rescheduled

Special to Gannett

Due to tropical storm/soon to be hurricane Zelda, and a major chance of rain coming in before Zelda, and for safety reasons, ECCAC has canceled the Tuesday, Oct. 27, concert at Mattie Kelly’s Cultural Art Village in Destin. It has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Please call Megan Byers at 850-892-0280, ext. 406, or email her at meganb@eccac.org to confirm your attendance at the re-scheduled concert, or to reserve your admission.

The live concert will open with popular local guitar/vocalist Nic Turner and his Lucky Strike Retros band, followed by the headliner act from Mobile, Tyron “Gretsch” Lyles and The Modern Eldorados, with their crowd-pleasing fusion of traditional rockabilly, and country music.