Hilton Sandestin Beach cooks up Thanksgiving To-Go

Special to Gannett

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa has created an elaborate Thanksgiving meal to-go for the upcoming holiday.

The lavish feast, created by Executive Chef Dan Vargo, is the perfect way for families to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday at home without doing any of the cooking. To ensure freshness, to-go meals are served chilled and meant to be reheated at home.

The Thanksgiving To-Go will feature traditional holiday menu items such as chef carved roasted turkey breast and bourbon and mustard glazed ham. Chef Vargo will also prepare a variety of traditional sides, including Yukon gold mashed potatoes; roasted root vegetables; brussels sprouts; cornbread dressing; slow-roasted sweet potato casserole with candied pecan crunch; green bean casserole; and cranberry sauce. An assortment of holiday desserts will include classic pumpkin pie and bourbon pecan pie.

The cost is just $48.95 per person (tax and gratuity not included) and orders can be picked up at the resort on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is limited availability, so everyone is encouraged to reserve their meal by calling 850-267-9500, ext. 44. Orders must be placed no later than Nov. 19.