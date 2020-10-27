UPDATED: Halloween Events

The Destin Log

A Destin Commons Spooktacular Halloween

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. families will enjoy spooky crafts on the Uniquely Clever Art Bus, a photo booth by Epic Photo Co., balloon sculpting with Betty Longlegs, face painting by Arts on the Beach, and a magic and music show by Captain Davy and his Crew at Destin Commons. Come dressed in your costume of choice and get ready to have a ghoulish time. A Virtual Costume Contest will be held and no trick or treating. Submit costume entry at des.halloween@turnberry.com. For more information visit Destin Commons’ Facebook page or destincommons.com.

Witch Ride

The Witch Ride is an annual Halloween charity bike ride that benefits Children’s Volunteer Health Network. The Goblin Ride begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. Visit https://www.witchesofsouthwalton.com/ for more information and to register.

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

Splash or treat at Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a skeleton scavenger hunt, and more. Free admission for children in costume, ages 3-12. This offer is not to be combined with any other discount or coupon, limit two children per adult. Visit www.gulfarium.com/halloween to see the full schedule of events.

Costume Party

Boathouse Oyster Bar, 214 Harbor Blvd. in Destin, will host a Halloween Costume Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Prizes totaling up to $1,000 will be awarded in three categories — Best Overall, Most Unique and Best Duo. Contestants must register for the contest, with the winners being announced at 9:30 p.m. Road Dogg Rescue will be on site at 3 p.m. that day with dogs to adopt, as well as a dog/human costume contest as well.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween at HarborWalk Village Saturday at 5 p.m. with Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. Steve Hall will play frighteningly good tunes on the main stage and enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and compete to win the grand prize. End the night with a spooky fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Tricks & Treasures on The Boardwalk

Visit The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island for a frightfully free and spooktacularly safe Fifth Annual Tricks & Treasures from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Fireworks over the Gulf at 8 p.m. The event features Walkabout Parking Lot Parade then Pillage the Planks of The Boardwalk for treats; costume contests; Captain Davy & The Crossbones Show at 5 p.m.; kids eat free at restaurants; and much more.