CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 7

The Destin Log

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Annie Kids

ECTC’s Educational Theatre program elementary students present one of Broadway’s family-friendly musical comedy classics at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 560 Grand Boulevard, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. ECTC’s outreach program in DeFuniak Springs has performances at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $12 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Tribute Weekend

Tribute Weekend returns from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from great tribute bands, including TUSK The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Friday; DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on Saturday; and Satisfaction/International Rolling Stones Tribute Show Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and meet on the events plaza lawn for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 with Island Birdie at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Nov. 14: Shakedown Cruise

Nov. 21: Aloe Vera's

Wine Walkabout

Ruth's Chris Steak House at Silver Shells Resort in Destin will host its Eighth Annual Fall Wine Walkabout to benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's cultural events and community outreach programs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. MKAF members are $50 per ticket and non-members are $60. “Bubbles & Baubles” allows patrons to enter to win a variety of eclectic to fine jewelry from local artists and jewelers. Chef Johnson will create multiple culinary stations of heavy hors' doeuvres. A charity raffle allows guests to win packages creating exciting experiences. All Ruth's Chris team members, volunteers, and event organizers will be wearing masks for the Attendees are urged but not required to wear a face covering.

A Showcase Under the Stars

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents A Showcase under the Stars from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Events Plaza Stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 8 to adult will perform an evening filled with solos and duets in a variety of music styles. Event is free.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13; 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

The Eighth Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. This sparkling event will feature more than 30 champagnes and delicious appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Guests can enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season. Tickets on sale soon.

ACT/SAT Workshop

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the Dec. 12 ACT and Dec. 5 SAT will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6 in Gulf Breeze. Registrations must be postmarked by Nov. 13. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

Classi-Palooza with Sinfonia Gulf Coast

The greatest hits of the 18th to 21st centuries hosted al fresco by Sinfonia assistant conductor Aaron King Vaughn at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 on The Lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and include Bijoux bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase at http://bit.ly/classi-palooza20.

Thanksgiving Praise

Hope on the Beach Church invites locals and visitors to attend a Potluck Dinner and Thanksgiving Worship on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at their US 98 campus in Santa Rosa Beach. Potluck is at 5:30 p.m. and worship at 6:30 p.m.

The Listening Lounge

The first featured musical act in The Listening Lounge series at ECTC, debuting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, is Longleaf Drive. With an old time bluegrass band vibe. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors/military; and $18 students. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

VIOLECTRIC

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents VIOLECTRIC at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 on the lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and include Bijoux Bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/VIOLECTRIC20.

Play Date at Culver's

Bring your little ones to Culver's, 12540 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, for a play date from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 24. Toddler friendly fall crafts available and kids get a free Culver's custard. Grab some lunch, let the little one's play and get in some social time.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Holiday Poinsettia Drive

Billy Gray Ministries annual poinsettia drive is beginning now. They will be delivered to you Dec. 4 or 5. Medium red or medium and large white cost $20-26. Deadline to order is Nov. 30. Visit https://billy-gray-ministries.square.site/, call 719-244-8455 or email gjeffmurrell@hotmail.com.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.