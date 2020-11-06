DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 7

The Destin Log

Please send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance, if possible.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Public Works/Public Safety Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10

Veteran’s Day Holiday, closed Nov. 11

City Council, 6 p.m. Nov. 16

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Nov. 19

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Harbor & Waterways, 5 p.m. Nov. 23

Parks/Recreation, 4 p.m. Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Holiday, closed Nov. 26-27

Annie Kids

ECTC’s Educational Theatre program elementary students present one of Broadway’s family-friendly musical comedy classics at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 560 Grand Boulevard, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. ECTC’s outreach program in DeFuniak Springs has performances at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $12 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Tribute Weekend

Tribute Weekend returns from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 7 and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from great tribute bands, including; DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band on Saturday; and Satisfaction/International Rolling Stones Tribute Show Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and meet on the events plaza lawn for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

HolySmokes! 3.0 Amateur BBQ Cookoff

The third annual HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin. There will be barbecue tastings and live music by local favorite Duchess. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or baby wipes/diapers to benefit Harvest House of Destin.

Thanksending

Who is ready to compete in a Red Point Classic bouldering event with raffle, prizes, and an all-around good time? Compete from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Rock Out Climbing Gym. The Open Competition is for men and women beginner, intermediate, and advanced categories. Register at www.rockoutclimbing.com/competition for $40 ($35 members) or pay $45 day-of the event. Spectators free.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 with Island Birdie at HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Nov. 14: Shakedown Cruise

Nov. 21: Aloe Vera's

A Night with the Stars

Due to tropical storm/soon to be hurricane Zeta, ECCAC rescheduled A Night with the Stars for Nov. 11 at Mattie Kelly’s Cultural Art Village in Destin. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Call Megan Byers at 892-0280, ext. 406, or email meganb@eccac.org to confirm your attendance at the re-scheduled concert, or to reserve your admission. The live concert will open with local guitar/vocalist Nic Turner and his Lucky Strike Retros band, followed by the headliner act from Mobile, Tyron “Gretsch” Lyles and The Modern Eldorados.

A Showcase Under the Stars

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents A Showcase under the Stars from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on the Events Plaza Stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 8 to adult will perform an evening filled with solos and duets in a variety of music styles. Event is free.

Wine Walkabout

Ruth's Chris Steak House at Silver Shells Resort in Destin will host its Eighth Annual Fall Wine Walkabout to benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's cultural events and community outreach programs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. MKAF members are $50 per ticket and non-members are $60. “Bubbles & Baubles” allows patrons to enter to win a variety of eclectic to fine jewelry from local artists and jewelers. Chef Johnson will create multiple culinary stations of heavy hors' doeuvres. A charity raffle allows guests to win packages creating exciting experiences. All Ruth's Chris team members, volunteers, and event organizers will be wearing masks for the Attendees are urged but not required to wear a face covering.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13; 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during the Eighth Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Event will feature more than 30 champagnes and appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers, and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season.

ACT/SAT Workshop

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the Dec. 12 ACT and Dec. 5 SAT will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6 in Gulf Breeze. Registrations must be postmarked by Nov. 13. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Classi-Palooza featuring members of Sinfonia Gulf Coast

The greatest hits of the 18th to 21st centuries hosted al fresco by Sinfonia assistant conductor Aaron King Vaughn at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 on The Lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and includes Bijoux bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase at http://bit.ly/classi-palooza20.

The Listening Lounge

The first featured musical act in The Listening Lounge series at ECTC, debuting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, is Longleaf Drive. With an old time bluegrass band vibe. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors/military; and $18 students. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Visiting the Beyond

Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket to take a trip beyond the veil at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 on the Destin Library lawn as Curt Strutz, a paranormal researcher and keynote speaker, presents Visiting the Beyond. The lecture will stream live on Facebook and the recording will be available to view through Nov. 23. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be strictly virtual. Call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com with questions.

VIOLECTRIC

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents VIOLECTRIC at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 on the lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and include Bijoux Bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/VIOLECTRIC20.

Play Date at Culver's

Bring your little ones to Culver's, 12540 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, for a play date from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 24. Toddler friendly fall crafts available and kids get a free Culver's custard. Grab some lunch, let the little one's play and get in some social time.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Holiday Poinsettia Drive

Billy Gray Ministries annual poinsettia drive is beginning now. They will be delivered to you Dec. 4 or 5. Medium red or medium and large white cost $20-26. Deadline to order is Nov. 30. Visit https://billy-gray-ministries.square.site/, call 719-244-8455 or email gjeffmurrell@hotmail.com.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.