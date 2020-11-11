The Magic of Santa’s Wonderland continues a Christmas tradition at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Special to Gannett

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus in person this holiday season, with a reimagined free Santa’s Wonderland experience inside all its destination retail stores.

Through an innovative contactless visit with Santa and a variety of health measures, Santa’s Wonderland will prioritize everyone’s safety while allowing kids and families to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for so many kids and families,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “With countless activities cancelled and many families dealing with added stress, we feel it’s more important than ever to provide some free Christmas magic and help safely create cherished holiday memories.”

Despite a trying year, American families remain strongly committed to maintaining the warmth and joy of Christmas this holiday season. A recent national survey found that 92 percent of American parents with children under 10 years-old want to hold on to holiday traditions as much as possible this year, with three in five parents comfortable taking their kids to see Santa with safety protocols in place.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is applying a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. The company’s COVID procedures have been recognized and applauded by governors and health departments alike as a best practice for other retailers and public facilities. The enormous destination stores – home to massive aquariums and giant wildlife displays — offer plenty of space for immersive family fun, with safety precautions designed to be easy and fun for all ages. Key elements include:

Advance reservations can be made now. To learn more, and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa or www.cabelas.com/santa. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.

Santa arrived at the stores on Saturday.

From Santa’s arrival through Dec. 24, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s transforms its stores into festive Christmas villages. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free customized digital video that can be shared on social media. In addition, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits.