Who needs to cook when you can have someone else do it for Thanksgiving

Special to Gannett

DESTIN

26th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Drive through Thanksgiving dinner giveaway benefitting Habitat for Humanity and Destin Harvest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Harbor Docks in Destin. This traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at no cost - with donations accepted to benefit local charities.

Thanksgiving at Surf Hut

Join the Hut this year for its first-ever Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Join their family to celebrate all of life’s blessings. Seating is first come, first serve, featuring a traditional Thanksgiving plated dinner and a limited Surf Hut menu. Cost is adults $32.99 and children $12.99.

The Crab Trap, Destin

Seating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving a traditional Thanksgiving plate and limited Crab Trap menu. Seating is first come, first served.

790 on the Gulf

A Thanksgiving Buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2996 Scenic Hwy. 98. Reservations recommended at 850-650-4853. Adults are $38 and children 6-12 are $15. Pricing includes all buffet items and soft drinks.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Nov. 26 and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. The Turkey n' Dressing Meal will be available to order online or gather 'round the table with family and friends. Choose Heat n' Serve Feast, which feeds 8-10, or Family Dinner which serves 4-6. Meal comes chilled and ready to heat in 2 hours or less. Available for pick-up Nov. 21–29, while supplies last.

Cuvee 30A

Tim Creehan’s Thanksgiving Day Dinner featuring Chef Tim Creehan’s scrumptious Louisiana Fried Turkey and an array of traditional trimmings, side dishes and desserts.will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cis is $79.99/adults and $29.99/under 10. Reservations recommended at 850-909-0111 or on website.

Marina Cafe

The annual Thanksgiving Buffet will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at 404 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. Cost for the traditional foods is $48/adults and $24/children ages 5-12.

A Grande Thanksgiving

Relax, enjoy quality time with your loved ones and leave the cooking to the Emerald Grande. Thanksgiving Day Buffet is in the Grande Ballroom from 12- 4 p.m; Thanksgiving Special at Grande Vista Bar & Grill will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu all day. Kid’s menu available. Reservations recommended; and a Chef-Prepared Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go, complete with a roasted turkey, traditional sides and desserts. More details at www.emeraldgrande.com/food-drink/?rpostId=520&parent=28. Phone for reservations at 850-424-0622.

WALTON COUNTY

Vin’tij

Vin’tij, in Grand Boulevard Shopping Center, will serve a four-course Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating at 850-650-9820.

Old Florida Fish House

Enjoy the Old Florida Fish House, 33 Heron's Watch Way in Santa Rosa Beach, spin on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Cajun classic, turducken; drunken black forest ham; herb roasted turkey breast; and more. Reservations are accepted at 850-534-3045.

Bayfront Thanksgiving Feast

The Bay, 24215 Highway 331 S in Santa Rosa Beach, will offer a special Thanksgiving menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and close after the feast. Reservations will be accepted and the cost is $35/adults and $17/children. The meal will not be served as a buffet but it will be all-you-can-eat. Call 850-622-2291.

Thanksgiving Brunch

WaterColor Inn & Resort in giving thanks with a special buffet style brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at 235 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost is $75/adults; $30/children 12 and under. Service charge and sales tax not included. Open to the public. Reservations required at 534-5975 or email quinn.duprey@stjoeclub.com.

Thanksgiving at FOOW

FOOW will be featuring a special Turkey Plate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 26 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Plate has sliced turkey breast, scorched sweet potato mash, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, orange-cranberry sauce and your choice of pie for $35/person. FOOW’s regular menu will also be available. Open to the public. Reservations are not accepted. Service charge and sales tax not included.

Thanksgiving Buffet at The Pearl

The Pearl’s renowned Thanksgiving buffet will feature Thanksgiving classics in a family-friendly communal setting from 12-5 p.m. Nov. 26 at 63 Main St. in Rosemary Beach. Reservations required at 588-2882. Open to the public. Cost is $65/adult, $35/child, 12 and under. Service charge and sales tax not included.

Havana Beach Bar & Grill

Havana Beach Bar & Grill will feature Thanksgiving classics on a special three-course Thanksgiving menu from 12-7 p.m. Nov. 26. Open to the public. Cost is $65/adult, $35/child, 12 and under. Reservations required at 588-2882. Service charge and sales tax not included.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Executive Chef Dan Vargo has created an elaborate Thanksgiving meal to-go for the upcoming holiday. To ensure freshness, to-go meals are served chilled and meant to be reheated at home. The Thanksgiving To-Go will feature traditional holiday menu items. Chef Vargo will also prepare a variety of traditional sides and an assortment of holiday desserts. The cost is $48.95 per person (tax and gratuity not included) and orders can be picked up at the resort on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is limited availability, so everyone is encouraged to reserve their meal by calling 850-267-9500, ext. 44. Orders must be placed no later than Nov. 19.

Great Southern Cafe

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the Great Southern Cafe in Santa Rosa Beach, will offer a Special Thanksgiving menu, reservation only. From 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there will be a limited dinner menu with a Thanksgiving plate as an option. Reservations can be made at 850-231-7327 for the feast.

Vue on 30a

Thanksgiving lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Vue 30a in Santa Rosa Beach. Dine-in reservations are required. To-go orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving Day pick-up. To make reservations or to place an order, call 850-267-2305.Adults are $49.95 and children $15.95.

Stinky's Fish Camp

Stinkt's is now accepting reservations for a traditional turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Entree only turkey dinner plate is $27.95 and a kid's turkey dinner plate is $12.95. A three-course turkey dinner is $34.95. Desserts are extra. Call 850-267-3053 for reservations.

Thanksgiving Buffet Cruise

Cruise along the Choctawhatchee Bay and enjoy a Thanksgiving Buffet aboard the Solaris Yacht from 12-2:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. The 125′ Solaris is at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the Baytowne Marina. Call 850-650-2519 or visit www.sunquestcruises.com to make reservations.

FORT WALTON BEACH

AJ's on The Bayou

A Traditional Thanksgiving Feast will be held at AJ's on The Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Everyone is welcome to dine as part of the AJ’s family, and while there is no charge, donations will be accepted from those capable of making them. Extra precautions taken this year, and Thanksgiving feast will be served to you by staff at your table.

The Crab Trap, Fort Walton Beach

Seating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Serving a traditional Thanksgiving plate and limited Crab Trap menu. Seating is first come, first served.