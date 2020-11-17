DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 18

The Destin Log

Please send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Nov. 19

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Harbor & Waterways, 5 p.m. Nov. 23

Parks/Recreation, 4 p.m. Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Holiday, closed Nov. 26-27

Visiting the Beyond

Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket to take a trip beyond the veil at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 on the Destin Library lawn as Curt Strutz, a paranormal researcher and keynote speaker, presents Visiting the Beyond. The lecture will stream live on Facebook and the recording will be available to view through Nov. 23. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be strictly virtual. Call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com with questions.

VIOLECTRIC

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents VIOLECTRIC at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 on the lawn at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits. Tickets are $75 per person and include Bijoux Bento box with savory & sweet bites. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/VIOLECTRIC20.

Santa's Arrival & Tree Lighting

On Nov. 20, Santa Clause will be arriving at Destin Commons for the annual Santa's Arrival & Tree Lighting. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy holiday music, face painting, hot chocolate, and Santa with all his helpers. Grab a "holiday card worthy" family photo in front of their 50 foot, immaculately decorated Christmas tree or snap a shot with Frosty, the snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Santa's parade starts at 7 p..m. and watch Santa arrive in a Bass Pro Shops boat. The parade is topped off with a holiday fireworks display. Then visit Bass Pro Shops, where the little ones will find Santa, enjoy free crafts, and games at Santa's Wonderland.

Pups, Paddles and Pints

BOTE in Grayton Beach will host Pups, Paddles, and Pints to benefit local nonprofit, Dog-Harmony at 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Featuring food from AJ’s Grayton Beach, cold brews from Destin Brewery, information from Pedego Electric Bikes and a chance to win a BOTE Breeze Aero paddleboard, this fundraiser will be a four-legged-family-member friendly afternoon. Event is free, but tickets to win the paddleboard are available before and during the event for $10 each or three for $20.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 with Aloe Vera's at HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Annie Kids

ECTC’s Educational Theatre program elementary students present one of Broadway’s family-friendly musical comedy classics at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Florida Chautauqua Theater. Tickets are $12 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Play Date at Culver's

Bring your little ones to Culver's, 12540 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, for a play date from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 24. Toddler friendly fall crafts available and kids get a free Culver's custard. Grab some lunch, let the little one's play and get in some social time.

Thanksgiving at Surf Hut

Join the Hut this year for its first-ever Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Join their family to celebrate all of life’s blessings. Seating is first come, first serve, featuring a traditional Thanksgiving plated dinner and a limited Surf Hut menu. Cost is adults $32.99 and children $12.99.

26th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Drive through Thanksgiving dinner giveaway benefitting Habitat for Humanity and Destin Harvest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Harbor Docks in Destin. This traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at no cost, with donations accepted to benefit local charities.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Santa's Arrival

Santa makes his GRANDE entrance in style on a Jeep-drawn boat from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 28 at HarborWalk Village. Come out and enjoy a Rudolph-themed scavenger hunt, holiday activities, and pictures with Santa. Plus, guests will receive one free 4×6 photo with Santa. All season long HarborWalk will donate $1 for each letter to Santa written to PAWS (Panhandle Animal Welfare Society), and Santa’s boat carriage will stay in the Destin harbor for toy donations to Toys for Tots Emerald Coast until Dec. 13.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2-23 on the Events Plaza Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Watch three dazzling shows on the Village tree.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Get in the winter spirit and listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Dec. 9: Fort Walton Beach High School Chorus

Dec. 16: Matt McCarty Band

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Holiday Poinsettia Drive

Billy Gray Ministries annual poinsettia drive is beginning now. They will be delivered to you Dec. 4 or 5. Medium red or medium and large white cost $20-26. Deadline to order is Nov. 30. Visit https://billy-gray-ministries.square.site/, call 719-244-8455 or email gjeffmurrell@hotmail.com.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Holiday on the Harbor Boat Parade

The 34th annual lighted boat parade on the Destin harbor will be held Dec. 13. Festivities will be held that afternoon all along the harbor,with the lighted boat parade rolling at 6 p.m. Judging will take place at Margaritaville, but the parade will be visible up and down the harbor from Grand Harbor Condominiums to HarborWalk Village. The boat parade will be followed by a fireworks show over the harbor.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.