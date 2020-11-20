CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 21

Walton Sun

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Pups, Paddles and Pints

BOTE in Grayton Beach will host Pups, Paddles, and Pints to benefit local nonprofit, Dog-Harmony at 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Featuring food from AJ’s Grayton Beach, cold brews from Destin Brewery, information from Pedego Electric Bikes and a chance to win a BOTE Breeze Aero paddleboard, this fundraiser will be a four-legged-family-member friendly afternoon. Event is free, with tickets to win the paddleboard available before and during the event for $10 each or three for $20.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov.21 with Aloe Vera's at HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Annie Kids

ECTC’s Educational Theatre program elementary students present one of Broadway’s family-friendly musical comedy classics in DeFuniak Springs at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $12 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Play Date at Culver's

Bring your little ones to Culver's, 12540 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, for a play date from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 24. Toddler friendly fall crafts available and kids get a free Culver's custard. Grab some lunch, let the little one's play and get in some social time.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa Claus from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Merry Main Street Mistletoe Market

Main Street’s Mistletoe Market will take place from 12-7 p.m. Nov. 28 on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th St. in DeFuniak Springs. Artisans will be selling a host of gift ideas, delicious treats, and unique finds perfect for this holiday season. Continues every Saturday until Christmas.

Sunday Matinee Series

The Florida Chautauqua Theater in Downtown DeFuniak Springs will host a Sunday Matinee Series at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 showing “Polar Express.” Tickets are available for purchase in advance at fcweb.org. Cost is $10/adults and $6/children 12 and under. Remaining tickets will be available at the theater box office, 848 Baldwin Avenue, prior to the start of the show.

Dec. 6: “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 13: “The Grinch”

Dec. 20: “A Christmas Story”

Holiday Poinsettia Drive

Billy Gray Ministries annual poinsettia drive is beginning now. They will be delivered to you Dec. 4 or 5. Medium red or medium and large white cost $20-26. Deadline to order is Nov. 30. Visit https://billy-gray-ministries.square.site/, call 719-244-8455 or email gjeffmurrell@hotmail.com.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2-23 on the Events Plaza Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Watch three dazzling shows on the Village tree.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Get in the winter spirit and listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Dec. 9: Fort Walton Beach High School Chorus

Dec. 16: Matt McCarty Band

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Christmas at the Beach

Christmas at the Beach will be held from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Gulley Amphitheater at Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach, Hwy. 30A and Hwy. 393 South. This free, family-friendly event will feature children's activities including an inflatable, a stilt-walking balloon-maker, games, crafts, and pictures with Santa. There will be free food and live music including caroling and performances by local school groups. There will also be a cakewalk. Monetary donations along with proceeds from the cakewalk and raffle will benefit the Walton County Sheriff Posse.

Holiday on the Harbor Boat Parade

The 34th annual lighted boat parade on the Destin harbor will be held Dec. 13. Festivities will be held that afternoon all along the harbor,with the lighted boat parade rolling at 6 p.m. Judging will take place at Margaritaville, but the parade will be visible up and down the harbor from Grand Harbor Condominiums to HarborWalk Village. The boat parade will be followed by a fireworks show over the harbor.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.