Host a Christmas Together Dinner

Special to Gannett

Good News United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa Beach wants to give people in their church the opportunity to meet others in the church and deepen existing relationships by coming together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

... breaking bread in their homes, they received their food with glad and generous hearts. Acts 2:46

The Church needs Christmas Together hosts. To make this fun and easy for the hosts, here are three things to help:

1. You choose the date, time, and number of guests.

2. It's a potluck. You provide the main course, drinks, and serving ware, and your guests will sign up through registrations for the items they can bring.

3. Paper plates. Seriously! Please keep it simple and spend more time with each other than on clean up.

Who attends your dinner? There are several avenues for guests to get to your dinner. One, you invite who you’d like to come. Two, you can leave space, and church members can sign up for a dinner that fits their schedule. Three, we know people in your area and people new and looking to build community at Good News. Let us help!