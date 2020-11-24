Volunteers needed at Christmas Reflections Light Show

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The City of DeFuniak Springs is calling for volunteers to assist with the annual, month-long Christmas Reflections light show, now a display of 10 million lights, beginning the day after Thanksgiving and lasting until New Year’s Eve. Business teams and high school students needing community service hours are welcome and encouraged to participate. A free car pass to the light show is offered to each person who can assist on any night.

“The light show is an enormous holiday attraction to our historic community,” says City Manager Mell Smigielski, “and this year’s show has nearly doubled in size with the addition of 4 million Christmas lights, upgrades to our displays and a huge schedule of events now related and promoted alongside the nightly show. This means more volunteers are needed to keep the entire event running smoothly, particularly on weekends.”

The City now has a webpage dedicated for those who wish to volunteer at www.defuniaksprings.net/1346/Volunteer, or volunteers can email the City’s Special Events Committee Chair Ginger Dyson at christmasreflections@defuniaksprings.net.