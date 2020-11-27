DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 28

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 7

Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Dec. 17

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17

City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 21

All City Facilities are closed for the Christmas holiday Dec. 24 and 25

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Holiday Poinsettia Drive

Billy Gray Ministries annual poinsettia drive is beginning now. They will be delivered to you Dec. 4 or 5. Medium red or medium and large white cost $20-26. Deadline to order is Nov. 30. Visit https://billy-gray-ministries.square.site/, call 719-244-8455 or email gjeffmurrell@hotmail.com.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.