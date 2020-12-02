CHRISTMAS IN WALTON COUNTY (DEC. 3)

Walton Sun

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2-23 on the Events Plaza Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Watch three dazzling shows on the Village tree.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Get in the winter spirit and listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Dec. 9: Fort Walton Beach High School Chorus

Dec. 16: Matt McCarty Band

Christmas Tree Lighting Drive-Thru

The City of Destin will host its 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Destin Community Center parking lot, 101 Stahlman Ave. Cruise through their Christmas light decorations and see the Christmas Tree lit up. A visit from Santa and goodie bags will be available for all children. Bring one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Harvest House. Call 654-5184..

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Drink and be merry with a game of drink specials bingo, live music, and an Ugly Sweater Contest from 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 5 at Coyote Ugly aa the harbor. Get your own bingo playing card with a monetary donation to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) or bring a toy for Emerald Coast Toys for Tots Fill the Boat Drive.

Christmas at the Beach

Christmas at the Beach will be held from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Gulley Amphitheater at Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach, Hwy. 30A and Hwy. 393 South. This free, family-friendly event will feature children's activities including an inflatable, a stilt-walking balloon-maker, games, crafts, and pictures with Santa. There will be free food and live music including caroling and performances by local school groups. There will also be a cakewalk. Monetary donations along with proceeds from the cakewalk and raffle will benefit the Walton County Sheriff Posse.

A Beachy Little Christmas

Join The Island, 1500 Miracle Strip Parkway SE in Fort Walton Beach, Dec. 5, for a new holiday tradition, A Beachy Little Christmas. This event is free to attend and open to all who seek the holiday spirit. Events include Professional Team Finalizes Island Sandcastle "Beach House" at noon; Community Sand Sculptures at 2; and Ornament & Cookie Decorating, Beverages, and more from 2-4 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes

The Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes, a self guided tour of six homes in the Rosemary Beach Community. will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Attendees check-in at Rosemary Beach Realty. Tickets available at https://www.rosemarybeachfoundation.org/rbhometour. All proceeds benefit Habitat For Humanity Walton County.

Santa Paws at AJ's Grayton Beach

AJ's Grayton Beach will hold a special holiday photo event with "Santa Paws" from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 6. Santa will be on site for guest to take pictures with their fury four-legged friends. Santa pictures is on a first-come, first serve basis. Road Dogg Rescue will also be on site with dogs of all sizes looking to find their forever home this Christmas. Donations are accepted, but not required. Call 259-2057.

Chanukah Celebration

Join HarborWalk in a special Menorah lighting featuring traditional foods, crafts, live music and more at 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Destin Christmas Parade

The 36th annual “Joy to the World” Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.

Pancakes with Santa

To benefit the Empty Stocking Fund for the Salvation Army, the Magnolia Grill, 157 Brooks St. SE in Fort Walton Beach, will host Pancakes with Santa from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

Teddy Bear Brunch

The Palms Resort + Palms Bistro is bringing a whimsical twist to the traditional New Orleans Teddy Bear Tea from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 with hot chocolate, teddy bears, story time with Mrs. Claus, personally decorated cookies, handwritten letters to Santa, Christmas caroling, and brunch. Tickets are $32/adults and $22/kids 12 and under at Eventbrite. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Join Santa for Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 12, 13, 19, or 20 in the Grande Ballroom at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, a Santa letter writing station, build your own hot chocolate station, and visits with Santa. Kids are $18 and adults $25 plus tax and gratuity.Reservations recommended at 850-424-0622.

Olde Holiday Market

This festive marketplace features holiday activities, live music with Voices of Vahalla Singers, a performance by Fort Walton Beach High School, and visits with Santa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at HarborWalk Village.

Harbor Boat Parade

The 34th annual lighted boat parade on the Destin harbor will be held Dec. 13. Festivities will be held that afternoon all along the harbor,with the lighted boat parade rolling at 6 p.m. Judging will take place at Margaritaville, but the parade will be visible up and down the harbor from Grand Harbor Condominiums to HarborWalk Village. The boat parade will be followed by a fireworks show over the harbor.

A Visit with Santa at the Destin Library

The Destin Library will transform into a Winter Wonderland featuring a socially distanced meet-and-greet with Santa Claus from 6-6:45 p.m. Dec. 15. Bring your children for a photo opportunity with Santa and pick out a special holiday-themed grab bag to take home with you along with crafts and sweet treats.

Registration is required for this event to insure there are enough goodies for everyone. To register, go to cityofdestin.com/library, click on the Programs and Events page, and then click on A Visit with Santa. You can also call the library at 837-8572 to register or to ask questions.

Santa Paws, Sinfonia Concert

Bring your pet for a free 4x6 photo with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 19 at HarborWalk Village. PAWS will be there with adoptable dogs. Afterwards, enjoy a live performance by the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra at 6 p.m.

Jolly Jubilee 2020

A series of holiday happenings will take place at Destin Commons now through Christmas. With a 50' Christmas tree as an anchor, the premier holiday atmosphere has 10 large reindeer topiary shrubs, multiple Christmas trees, Christmas carolers, and live performances through Dec. 20. Times are 5-7 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa

Every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20 enjoy visits with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. Receive a free 4×6 photo and $1 will be donated to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society for each letter written to Santa during the holiday season.

Merry Main Street

Main Street DeFuniak Springs has announced its “Merry Main Street” will take place every Saturday before Christmas in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs, events include in-store specials, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photo opportunities with The Character Clubhouse, rides on the Choctaw Express Train and live holiday performances by local groups.

Hospital Holiday Sale

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast's Guild Gift Shop hosts its annual Holiday Sale weekdays through Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

Christmas Reflections

More than 10 million LED lights will be illuminated each evening through Dec. 31 in Chipley Park in DeFuniak Springs and reflect off beautiful Lake DeFuniak. Entrance remains at the DeFuniak Springs Library, 3 Circle Drive, and opens nightly from 5-9 p.m Tickets are $3/person. Children 6 and under are free. Season passes available at the gate for $35.

Holiday Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.