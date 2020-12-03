CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 5

Walton Sun

Sunday Matinee Series

The Florida Chautauqua Theater in Downtown DeFuniak Springs will host a Sunday Matinee Series at 3 p.m.Dec. 6 showing ““Disney’s A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available for purchase in advance at fcweb.org. Cost is $10/adults and $6/children 12 and under. Remaining tickets will be available at the theater box office, 848 Baldwin Avenue, prior to the start of the show.

Dec. 13: “The Grinch”

Dec. 20: “A Christmas Story”

Cornhole Tournament at Grayton Beer Brewpub

A beer-friendly Cornhole Tournament at the Grayton Beer Brewpub, in the heart of Grayton Beach on Scenic Highway 30A, will be held Dec. 12. Tournament takes place every second Saturday. 2-man team signup begins at 1:30 p.m. and the tournament begins at 2 p.m.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.