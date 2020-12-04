Café Thirty-A reschedules Annual Christmas Charity Ball

Special to Gannett

Café Thirty-A has rescheduled their annual Christmas Charity Ball benefiting Caring and Sharing of South Walton to Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021from 7–11 p.m. Upon yearly maintenance inspection, Cafe Thirty-A uncovered issues that need to be repaired as soon as possible in order to operate and keep customers and staff members safe. Unfortunately, these repairs will take a significant amount of time and the restaurant won't be done in time for the originally scheduled event date of Dec. 12.

All event details of the rescheduled event will remain the same as the originally planned event. From 7-11 p.m., attendees will be greeted upon arrival with a glass of champagne and enjoy passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet, and a cash bar. There will be music by DJ 30A and a commemorative photo booth provided by Epic Photo Co. Guests are encouraged to dress in evening attire, black tie optional.

The event will boast a large silent auction and raffle with all proceeds benefiting Caring and Sharing of South Walton’s efforts to provide food and financial assistance to local area families and individuals in need. Last year, the annual Christmas Charity Ball raised over $22,000 through ticket sales, donations, raffle tickets, and auction sales. For area businesses interested in sponsorship or silent auction donation, please contact Jessica Bracken at jessica@proffittpr.com.

Funds raised from ticket sales will go directly to providing neighbors in need with access to food, financial assistance, mental health counseling, case management, and connection to other community resources.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cafethirtya.com.