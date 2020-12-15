CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 2020 (Dec. 16)

The Destin Log

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Get in the winter spirit and listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Concert will feature the Matt McCarty Band, a choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Teddy Bear Brunch

The Palms Resort + Palms Bistro is bringing a whimsical twist to the traditional New Orleans Teddy Bear Tea from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19 with hot chocolate, teddy bears, story time with Mrs. Claus, personally decorated cookies, handwritten letters to Santa, Christmas caroling, and brunch. Tickets are $32/adults and $22/kids 12 and under at Eventbrite. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Join Santa for Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 or 20 in the Grande Ballroom at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, a Santa letter writing station, build your own hot chocolate station, and visits with Santa. Kids are $18 and adults $25 plus tax and gratuity.Reservations recommended at 850-424-0622.

Santa Paws, Sinfonia Concert

Bring your pet for a free 4x6 photo with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 19 at HarborWalk Village. PAWS will be there with adoptable dogs. Afterwards, enjoy a live performance by the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra at 6 p.m.

Jolly Jubilee 2020

A series of holiday happenings will take place at Destin Commons now through Christmas. With a 50' Christmas tree as an anchor, the premier holiday atmosphere has 10 large reindeer topiary shrubs, multiple Christmas trees, Christmas carolers, and live performances through Dec. 20. Times are 5-7 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa

Every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20 enjoy visits with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. Receive a free 4×6 photo and $1 will be donated to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society for each letter written to Santa during the holiday season.

Merry Main Street

Main Street DeFuniak Springs has announced its “Merry Main Street” will take place every Saturday before Christmas in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs, events include in-store specials, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photo opportunities with The Character Clubhouse, rides on the Choctaw Express Train and live holiday performances by local groups.

Hospital Holiday Sale

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast's Guild Gift Shop hosts its annual Holiday Sale weekdays through Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

Christmas Reflections

More than 10 million LED lights will be illuminated each evening through Dec. 31 in Chipley Park in DeFuniak Springs and reflect off beautiful Lake DeFuniak. Entrance remains at the DeFuniak Springs Library, 3 Circle Drive, and opens nightly from 5-9 p.m Tickets are $3/person. Children 6 and under are free. Season passes available at the gate for $35.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.

HarborWalk New Year

Ring in the New Year on the Destin Harbor! Enjoy an early performance by Flash Flood at 7:00 pm on the main stage and an 8:00 pm fireworks show! Make sure you've got your dancing shoes ready because Atlanta's hottest party band, the A-Town A-List, hits the stage at 9:30 pm performing covers of all your favorite songs. Our night will end with midnight fireworks to start 2021!