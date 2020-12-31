CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 02

Walton Sun

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 8 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats. Get the chance to meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area.

Charity Ball

Café Thirty-A's rescheduled annual Christmas Charity Ball benefiting Caring and Sharing of South Walton is from 7-11 p.m. Jan. 9 in Santa Rosa Beach. All event details of the rescheduled event will remain the same as the originally planned event. Attendees will be greeted upon arrival with a glass of champagne and enjoy passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet, and a cash bar. There will be music by DJ 30A and a commemorative photo booth provided by Epic Photo Co. Guests are encouraged to dress in evening attire, black tie optional. Purchase tickets at www.cafethirtya.com.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Bobby D Duo on the main stage starting at 2 p.m.Jan. 10.

• Jan. 17: Flash Flood Duo

• Jan. 24: TJ & Brad

• Jan. 31: Paradise Bayou

• Feb. 7: Jeff on Sax featuring Mia

• Feb. 14: Joe Fingaz

• Feb. 21: TBD

• Feb. 28: TBD

Crescendo! Kick Off Lunch

Kick off Crescendo! 2021 in style at Bijou at The Market Shops at 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Enjoy lunch prepared by award-winning chef/co-owner Jack McGuckin, sip wines, indulge in desserts, shop all of the must-have accessories of the season from The Jewel, view the latest fashions modeled by Today's Boutique, door prizes and raffle items, plus much more. Tickets are $100/person and include lunch, wine and gratuities. Tickets for all Crescendo! 2021 events are on sale at www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 850-460-8800.

Nick's on the Bay Annual Bonfire

Nick's on the Bay's Annual Bonfire will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at 7585 Hwy. 20 in Freeport on the Choctawhatchee Bay. Enjoy food, drinks and sunset with no cover charge. Live music with The Band U.S. All ages and pets welcome.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16 with Rupert Wates. With this new year comes new rules, but still great music in the safest environment.. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Jan 30: Tom Kimmel

• Feb 13: Lucky Mud

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

ECTC: Florida Girls

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Florida Girls at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-16, 21-23, 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.vendini.com.

Florida Girls takes place in Crestview circa 1965 and focuses on the upheaval in a middle-class family when two sisters compete in a high-school beauty pageant. Written by celebrated local playwright Nancy Hasty, this comedy is sure to deliver on laughs, heart and lots of local charm.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Palate & Palette

The Fifth Annual Palate & Palette, a four-course wine dinner and live painting will be held from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at five locations across Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Tickets are $150/person and can be purchased at 850tix.com. All proceeds benefit Shelter House.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.