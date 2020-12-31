DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 02

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

City Council, 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 8 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats. Get the chance to meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area.

Charity Ball

Café Thirty-A's rescheduled annual Christmas Charity Ball benefiting Caring and Sharing of South Walton is from 7-11 p.m. Jan. 9 in Santa Rosa Beach. All event details of the rescheduled event will remain the same as the originally planned event. Attendees will be greeted upon arrival with a glass of champagne and enjoy passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet, and a cash bar. There will be music by DJ 30A and a commemorative photo booth provided by Epic Photo Co. Guests are encouraged to dress in evening attire, black tie optional. Purchase tickets at www.cafethirtya.com.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the Feb. 6 ACT will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 and 30 and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31 in Gulf Breeze. For students taking Feb. 6 ACT and March 12 SAT schedule is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 and March 6 and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 24 and March 7. Registrations must be postmarked by Jan. 9. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Bobby D Duo on the main stage starting at 2 p.m.Jan. 10.

• Jan. 17: Flash Flood Duo

• Jan. 24: TJ & Brad

• Jan. 31: Paradise Bayou

• Feb. 7: Jeff on Sax featuring Mia

• Feb. 14: Joe Fingaz

• Feb. 21: TBD

• Feb. 28: TBD

Nick's on the Bay Annual Bonfire

Nick's on the Bay's Annual Bonfire will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at 7585 Hwy. 20 in Freeport on the Choctawhatchee Bay. Enjoy food, drinks and sunset with no cover charge. Live music with The Band U.S. All ages and pets welcome.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16 with Rupert Wates. With this new year comes new rules, but still great music in the safest environment.. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Jan 30: Tom Kimmel

• Feb 13: Lucky Mud

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

ECTC: Florida Girls

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Florida Girls at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-16, 21-23, 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.vendini.com.

Florida Girls takes place in Crestview circa 1965 and focuses on the upheaval in a middle-class family when two sisters compete in a high-school beauty pageant. Written by celebrated local playwright Nancy Hasty, this comedy is sure to deliver on laughs, heart and lots of local charm.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Palate & Palette

The Fifth Annual Palate & Palette, a four-course wine dinner and live painting will be held from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at five locations across Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Tickets are $150/person and can be purchased at 850tix.com. All proceeds benefit Shelter House.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.