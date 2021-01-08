ECTC kicks off 2021 with 'Florida Girls' by Nancy Hasty

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Who isn’t ready for some laughs? Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) rings in the New Year with "Florida Girls," a hilarious one-woman comedy by local playwright Nancy Hasty.

The show opens Jan. 15, and runs three weekends through Jan. 31. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Jan. 24 and 31.

Set in Crestview circa 1965, "Florida Girls" centers on the hilarious consequences in a middle-class family when two sisters compete in a high-school beauty pageant.

Emerald Coast native Nancy Hasty is a playwright, actress and director. "Florida Girls," published in 2014, is her account of growing up in Crestview. The play was developed at various theaters in New York City before being produced off-Broadway.

This play that critics have hailed as “hilarious,” “brilliant,” and “a tour de force,” has toured extensively around the country.

Hasty’s work has been seen in numerous New York City theaters, as well as regionally and internationally. The former artistic director at the American Renaissance Theater in New York, Hasty has been awarded First Place for the Jerry Kaufman Playwriting Award; Artist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and finalist at the Eugene O’Neill Playwriting Festival. She also has won recognition for her theater work with adjudicated youth and prison inmates. Locally, she has directed plays at The Arc of Walton County and at various venues with the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. Hasty resides in DeFuniak Springs with her husband, Ray.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring 'Florida Girls' ‘home’ to Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s stage,” Hasty said.

Florida Girls stars Marci J. Duncan, portraying more than a dozen different characters. This marks Duncan’s returns to ECTC’s stage. She first collaborated with ECTC in 2019, while directing "Wind in the Willows" as part of its Theatre for Young Audiences program.

A part of the Professional Theatre Mainstage series, Florida Girls will be staged in ECTC’s performance space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

Tickets to Florida Girls are $32 per person for adults, $30 for seniors/military and $28 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org