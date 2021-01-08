Flow Tribe concert comes to Grayton Beach

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Flow Tribe, straight out of New Orleans, will be in concert at AJ’s Grayton Beach Jan. 15. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is a 21 years and older show, with a $10 cover at door. Flow Tribe will play two one hour concert sets. AJ’s will have a shuttle available to transport customers for the show from public parking on Hwy. 283.

Dan Collins, entertainment director for AJ’s, says” We look forward to Flow Tribe bringing the funk/rock sound and dance party vibes to AJ’s Grayton." Flow Tribe’s diversity of sound is undeniable, with dueling guitars and a smoking hot rhythm section accompanied by washboard and trumpet. The energy they put out could light a city block.

These six seasoned performers have shared the stage with Galactic, Trombone Shorty, Juvenile, and John Fogerty. just to name a few. Flow Tribe tours nationally and always brings

the traveling street parade with them.