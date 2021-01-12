Register for The Big Gala 2021: Bigger Together presented by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — The Big Gala 2021: Bigger Together Presented by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is a few days away. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida (BBBSNWFL) Friday, Jan.15, from 7-8 p.m. as they host their first virtual Big Gala event. BBBSNWFL encourages virtual guests to register ahead of time for the event by visiting https://bbbsnwfl.cbo.io. Although this event looks different than years past, it will still be filled with many of the fun signature elements that the community knows and loves.

Registration for The Big Gala 2021 is open now. Like years past, the silent and live auction will be done through the online bidding platform, so registering early will make it simple and streamlined for all participants. Visit https://bbbsnwfl.cbo.io to register. Once you register, you will receive important information from BBBSNWFL leading up to the event.

This year’s theme is “Bigger Together.” BBBSNWFL has used that tagline throughout the unprecedented times of 2020 and wanted to focus on the celebration of overcoming a year full of challenges. BBBSNWFL is excited to expand the audience for The Big Gala 2021: Bigger Together, allowing guests from anywhere and everywhere to enjoy this evening and learn more about their mission. It has been a challenging year for everyone, but now more than ever, it is important to all come together to support one another and be bigger together.

"No one could have anticipated the challenges we had to face this year,” said Paula Shell, president/CEO of BBBSNWFL. "The constant support from our sponsors and community partners each year is overwhelming and helps remind us of the potential youth we are defending by making Big strides within the community. We knew planning a virtual event would come with its challenges, but we are thankful for a dedicated staff, committee, and board that helped bring this to fruition."

There are many ways to support The Big Gala 2021. Visit bbbsnwfl.org/events/big-gala/ to enter the chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Beré Jewelers or purchase a yard sign to show your support! This event benefits BBBSNWFL. All funds raised are used to support the agency’s seven programs and support current and new matches. Each time Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs a child with a role model, they start something incredible: a one-to-one relationship built on trust and friendship that can blossom into a future of unlimited potential.