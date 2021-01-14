Special to Gannett

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Dinner hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire.

FFT is kicking off the New Year with a dining experience that will excite your taste buds. Seven local chefs have curated an evening of fine wine and cuisine for an exclusive fundraising event. Chefs featured are Dan Vargo - Hilton Sandestin Beach; Todd Misener - Word of Mouth Restaurant Group Inc.; Scott Plumley - The Wine Bar & The Craft Bar; Nikhil Abuvala - Roux 30a; Dan Pettis - One 20 a Modern Bistro; Matt Moore - Watercolor Resort; and Yascha Becker - Hilton Sandestin Beach.

Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes on Jan. 19.