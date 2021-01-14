Annual Food For Thought Dinner hosted at Seagar's
Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Dinner hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire.
FFT is kicking off the New Year with a dining experience that will excite your taste buds. Seven local chefs have curated an evening of fine wine and cuisine for an exclusive fundraising event. Chefs featured are Dan Vargo - Hilton Sandestin Beach; Todd Misener - Word of Mouth Restaurant Group Inc.; Scott Plumley - The Wine Bar & The Craft Bar; Nikhil Abuvala - Roux 30a; Dan Pettis - One 20 a Modern Bistro; Matt Moore - Watercolor Resort; and Yascha Becker - Hilton Sandestin Beach.
Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes on Jan. 19.