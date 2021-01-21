DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 23

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

City Council Visioning Session, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in City Hall Annex

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 in Annex

ECTC: Florida Girls

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Florida Girls at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.vendini.com.

Florida Girls takes place in Crestview circa 1965 and focuses on the upheaval in a middle-class family when two sisters compete in a high-school beauty pageant. Written by celebrated local playwright Nancy Hasty, this comedy is sure to deliver on laughs, heart and lots of local charm.

Art Exhibition

Mattie Kelly Art Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College will present its newest exhibition through March 5. This solo exhibition is composed of the artist's traditional works of highly-staged digital photographic installations about nature and technology. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding major holidays and open 90 minutes prior to most MKAC Mainstage performances. Masks and physical distancing are required. All events are free and open to the public.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County will be hosting a free and timely presentation by Auriette Lindsey of WEAR-TV and the Baldwin County Genealogical Society on "Preserve Your Family History: Scan, Share, Save." The meeting is at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 on Zoom. If you are not a registered GSOC member, send email with your full name and email address to gsocokaloosa@gmail.com and a meeting link will be provided.

Chili Cook Off, Blood Drive

American Legion Squadron 296 on Main Street in Destin is hosting a chili cook off Jan. 23. No charge for entering your chili. Bring at least two gallons ready to serve by 2 p.m. The public is welcome to come taste and judge. For $10, tasters will get one vote. Taste all the entries and vote for your favorite. First place wins $50 and bragging rights. Second place wins a bingo pack and a dauber for Monday night bingo. Third place wins free Sunday breakfast. Tasting will start at 2:30. The One Blood bus will be on site for blood donations from 1-6 p.m. For people who have had COVID, donations of blood containing antibodies is needed. Tee shirts and gift cards will be given to donors.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Krewe de Yak’s 7th Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival will be held Jan. 23 on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Spring. The Street fair and Car Show will begin at 11 a.m. and GrasFest will once again be the place to be for food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the Carnival season. The Grand Parade will roll at 3 p.m. For more information, call 850-419-5977 or email krewedeyak@gmail.com.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 850-496-3466 with any questions.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with TJ & Brad on the main stage starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.

Jan. 31: Paradise Bayou

Feb. 7: Jeff on Sax featuring Mia

Feb. 14: Joe Fingaz

TBD | February 21st

TBD | February 28th

Food For Thought Dinner

The Annual Food For Thought Dinner, hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin, has been changed until April 12. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/resort casual attire. Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes March 30.

Dealer’s Choice

A new Beanstack Challenge from the Destin Library, Dealer’s Choice will be held from Jan. 25 through Feb. 28. Enjoy interactive activities all focused on fun games to play with a deck of cards. Log your game playing minutes and earn badges. Stop by the library to pick up a free deck of cards while supplies last. To join, download the free Beanstack app on your mobile device or visit cityofdestin.beanstack.org. Call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series returns with three new offerings on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through March 2. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Alan Tuttle stars in Carl Eugene Bolt’s “docudrama” play Give ‘em Hell Harry! on Jan. 26. This faithful and often humorous piece is a portrayal of the life and presidency of President Harry S. Truman. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323.

Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2, is a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson.

The series presents Three Places at Yalta Feb. 9, a one-man show written by and starring Bruce Collier. In this power-packed political piece, Collier deftly portrays World War II's "big three" — Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Winter Guest Fest

The 2021 Winter Guest Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at the Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center (formerly Emerald Coast Convention Center) Ballroom on Okaloosa Island. Admission is $2 per person, payable at the door. Enjoy plenty of coupons, giveaways, activities and making a few new friends.

SBDC Webinar

Join on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon for a live, online webinar to learn how to assess the feasibility of your business idea. Identify and explain the eight good reasons to start a business during or after a crisis or recession. This event will help you determine if your business idea matches any of the eight reasons. No fee. Register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu under “Training & Events." Registration ends 24 hours prior to start time. A link for joining will be sent to those who register.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 30 with Tom Kimmel. With this new year comes new rules, but still great music in the safest environment.. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Feb 13: Lucky Mud

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Bible Study

Experience God’s blessings in your life during “Opening the Windows of Blessing,” a 14-week Bible study of minor prophets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 2 at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin near Capt. Dave's Restaurant. Remote studies can be done by email. To register, text or email with name and email address to Mary Ann Roberts, maryannrbtz@gmail.com or 850-217-8766.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 5 and March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Hope’s Annual Chili Cook-Off,

Hope on the Beach Church will host its annual Chili Cook-Off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, for a night of fun, food, and competition. Admission is free. There is a $10 entry fee for each chili submission to be judged by local celebrities for the opportunity to win cash prizes. Challenge Entertainment will be game hosts and MC for the evening, with door prizes and game prizes given away throughout the night. For more information or to compete in the chili cook-off, ,call 850-267-0322 or email jacobscheler@hopeonthebeach.com.

Heritage Museum

Join Heritage Museum for Cursive Handwriting class from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Feb. 6. Snack provided. The cost is $18 ($15 Museum Members) Kids. Come on out and learn the ancient art of cursive handwriting. Taught for generations it is an art making a comeback. Register at 850- 678-2615 or visit the Heritage Museum at 115 Westview Avenue in Valparaiso.

Palate & Palette

The Fifth Annual Palate & Palette, a four-course wine dinner and live painting will be held from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at five locations across Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Tickets are $150/person and can be purchased at 850tix.com. All proceeds benefit Shelter House.

Mardi Gras Parade

Laissez les bons temps rouler or Let the Good Times Roll and join Destin Commons for their annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Enjoy live music, free face painting, photo booth, and more. Mardi Gras parade will kick off at 7 p.m. If interested in having your business or organization participate in the parade, email bzannis@turnberry.com.

Mardi Gras Street Party

Enjoy the Mardi Gras street party by AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar down on the Destin harbor at noon Feb. 13. Entertainment from Louisiana’s own Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe starts at noon on the big stage and the staff will be throwing beads and moon pies for all to catch. Crawfish boil will be ready along with other festive eats, including Jambalya, Crawfish Étouffée, Gumbo & Poboys, with hurricane drink specials

Mardi Gras Parade

The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Heritage Museum Classes

Heritage Museum presents its Onion Basket-Weaving Class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Valparaiso. Cost is #30/$35. A Cookie Basket-Weaving Class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Cost is $30/$35.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Destin Harbor's newest event is back to showcase one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Enjoy delicious food, great drinks and live music on the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the second annual Shrimp & Grits Festival. Local restaurants compete for the best Shrimp & Grits dish on the harbor. Tickets are available at www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Club LA

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow present a live concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Club LA in Destin. Tickets can be published at ticketkeep.com.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.