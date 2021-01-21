Hope’s Chili Cook-Off scheduled for Feb. 5

Special to Gannett

Hope on the Beach Church is bringing the heat.

Join them Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, for a night of fun, food, and competition.

Admission is free. There is a $10 entry fee for each chili submission to be judged by local celebrities for the opportunity to win cash prizes.

If you are familiar with Hope’s annual Chili Cook-Off, this year will be a little different with no silent auction. However, Challenge Entertainment will be game hosts and MC for the evening, with door prizes and game prizes given away throughout the night.

For more information or to compete in the chili cook-off ,call 850-267-0322 or email jacobscheler@hopeonthebeach.com.