Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles performs 'Manic Monday' for 30A Songwriter Festival

The 30A Songwriters Festival has announced that tickets are now available for the 2021 Virtual 30A Songwriters Festival scheduled to debut Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. EST, Saturday Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. EST, and Sunday Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. EST. The Virtual Festival is a three-part series with each episode running approximately one hour.

The presentation is a documentary of the past decade of Festivals edited from film footage shot at Festivals together with recent recordings of many of your favorite artists performing songs for our online 2021 Festival. Many of the festival's performers contributed special content: Jason Isbell, performing with his band the 400 Unit, contributes a remote recording presented in multiple frames to highlight the band. Rosanne Cash and her husband John Leventhal contribute a personal greeting to the 30A crowd and perform a beautiful acoustic rendition of "Seven Year Ache," and rock legend Graham Nash contributes a version of "Just A Song Before I Go" on acoustic guitar filmed at his home.

Brandi Carlile and the twins perform a live song from the Moore Theater in Seattle, and Kristian Bush and his band introduce a song from their very own studio. Indigo Girls perform acoustic from the Atlanta offices of Russell Carter Artist Management (Festival co-producer), where they have performed Facebook Live shows throughout 2020.

David Ryan Harris performs a solo electric song and 30A mainstay Shawn Mullins is presented live from an Annual 30A Songwriters Festival preview party at the WaterColor Lake House for members/sponsors of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County ( co-producer and beneficiary of the Festival). Additional performers include Rodney Crowell, Patty Griffin, The War & Treaty, Chely Wright, John Paul White from The Civil Wars, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Kyshona Armstrong, Jeffrey Steele, Robyn Hitchcock, Steve Earle, Mindy Smith, Dan Navarro, Birds of Chicago and many more.

The Virtual Festival is offering special bundles this year, one of which includes tickets and a spectacular coffee table photography book with photos shot over the years at past Festivals. Tickets for the three-part 2021 Virtual 30A Songwriters Festival are $45 in advance and $50 beginning on Friday, Jan. 29.

Once you purchase your ticket, you can view the Friday show anytime up until 6: p.m. on Saturday. You can at that time watch the Saturday show anytime from then until 6 p.m. on Sunday, at which time you can watch the Sunday show. At the completion of the initial viewing of the Sunday show, you will have the option to re-watch all three shows together for a full week.

Please note that anyone can buy tickets for the three part series anytime in the future after the debut weekend and can watch the combined three-part series anytime for a period of one week. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with a link from VEEPS to view the three-part series — details can be found at 30asongwritersfestival.veeps.com.