The Courtyard at Pescado to host a Wine and Food Tasting.

Special to Gannett

The Courtyard at Pescado will be having a Wine and Food Tasting hosted by Breakthru Beverage on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 6-8 p.m. with Advanced Sommelier John Ramsey. Guests will enjoy light bites and excellent wines while learning about the varietals from an expert.

Tickets are being offered at $75 plus tax. Guests are encouraged to email Events@thelcrg.com to purchase tickets right away as this event is expected to sell out very quickly. Send in your name, number and how many people will be attending. This event has limited spaces available.