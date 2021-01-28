Marlin Grill to offer couples special Valentine’s Day Dinner

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Marlin Grill will celebrate the day of love with an elegant Valentine’s Day Dinner available Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Each night beginning at 5 p.m., Marlin Grill will offer a three-course special menu for two featuring a selection of prime steaks, decadent sides, fresh-caught seafood, and Marlin Grill’s famous hand-crafted desserts.

Diners will also enjoy three half-bottles of wine, including a Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne, a Landmark Overlook Chardonnay, and a Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, to perfectly pair with each course of the meal. Reservations are required and the price for two is $200. There is a limited number of seats available each night. Call 850-351-1990 to book.