CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Feb. 6

Walton Sun

Mardi Gras Brunch

AJ’s restaurant group is celebrating their Second Annual Mardi Gras Brunch at AJ’s on the Bayou Feb. 7 and AJ’s Grayton Beach Feb. 14. Brunch at both locations will begin at 10 a.m. featuring New Orleans favorites such as Mardi Gras Omelette, Beignets, Bread Pudding, Jambalaya, Étouffée, with a crawfish boil starting at 12 p.m. Each location will also have their Sunday brunch menu available, along with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary specials. Music is straight from Louisiana by Dikki du & the Zydeco Krewe starting at 11 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear beads, masks,and any festive attire to be part of the Mardi Gras celebration.

Dikki Du is as synonymous with zydeco music as beads are with Mardi Gras. Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe have been playing together for over 14 years. Dikki Du’s original funky and hypnotic zydeco style announces that he has arrived, occupying a spot on par with the best. He takes songs from classic zydeco and turns them inside out with fresh and funky renditions, intense and fascinating accordion action, and melodic vocals, innovating and revitalizing zydeco for a unique and incredible experience.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Jeff on Sax featuring Mia on the main stage starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

• Feb. 14: Joe Fingaz

• Feb. 21: TBD

• Feb. 28: TBD

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series presents the world premier staging of Three Places at Yalta at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, a one-man show written by and starring Bruce Collier. In this power-packed political piece, Collier deftly portrays World War II's "big three" — Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323.

Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2, is a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson.

Music on Main

Main Street DeFuniak Springs presents music with Woods the Band from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre. Tickets are $25/adults and $5/kids.

• Feb. 19: Daniel Pratt

• Feb. 26: Logan Pilcher

ECTC Popcorn Falls

ECTC presents the adventuresome comedy Popcorn Falls, Feb. 12 through Feb. 28. Nathanael Fisher and Jason Hedden portray more than 20 roles in a world of farce, love and desperation.. Performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 14, 21 and 28. This production is staged at ECTCs performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org

Mardi Gras Parade

Laissez les bons temps rouler or Let the Good Times Roll and join Destin Commons for their annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Enjoy live music, free face painting, photo booth, and more. Mardi Gras parade will kick off at 7 p.m. If interested in having your business or organization participate in the parade, email bzannis@turnberry.com.

Hospitality Job Fair

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair to fill full-time and part-time positions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 at the Human Resources Office, 4000 S. Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach. Opportunities include housekeeping attendants, food and beverage, guest services, culinary, security, spa, bellman/valet and more. An impressive benefits package for employees at Hilton Sandestin includes a 401K program, health benefits, free daily meal service, team member travel program, recognition programs, childcare assistance reimbursement program, and education reimbursement program.

Mardi Gras Street Party

Enjoy the Mardi Gras street party by AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar down on the Destin harbor at noon Feb. 13. Entertainment from Louisiana’s own Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe starts at noon on the big stage and the staff will be throwing beads and moon pies for all to catch. Crawfish boil will be ready along with other festive eats, including Jambalya, Crawfish Étouffée, Gumbo & Poboys, with hurricane drink specials.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13 with Lucky Mud. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Concerts will be available at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

Concert: Frank Sinatra Tribute

Spend a romantic evening in the Aruba Ballroom at The Island by Hotel RL in Fort Walton Beach enjoying the greatest hits from Frank Sinatra with Tony Sands from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Attendees may also choose to enjoy a special three-course dinner that evening at Fish House.

Tickets for the concert are $25/person and can be purchased by calling 337-9171 or at the front desk of The Island Hotel on Okaloosa Island.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Pescado

The Courtyard at Pescado is now taking reservations for an intimate dinner on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. The special menu is available from 5-9 p.m. and is $130 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Dinner is by reservation only and seating will be very limited. Reservations can be made by emailing events@thelcrg.com. The Courtyard is a very cozy and comfortable space that is sure to set the perfect backdrop for the most romantic night of the year.

Valentine's Day Dinner

Toast your special someone from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Havana Beach Bar & Grill at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach. The restaurant’s intimate Valentine’s Day celebration will include a three-course, prix-fixe menu and live piano entertainment. Cost is $125 per person. Reservations are required at 850-588-2882.

Mardi Gras Parade

The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi

Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 for a Village Street party complete with music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-pardi celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Second Annual Mardi Gras Dinner

Enjoy French inspired cocktails and an authentic New Orleans dinner with FOOW’s prix-fixe Mardi Gras menu from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at 34 Goldenrod Circle, in Santa Rosa Beach. Reservations are required; limited seating available. Cost is $95++ per person.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 18 at The Village of Baytowne.

Boys & Girls Club Annual Dinner

The Boys & Girls Clubs of The Emerald Coast Annual Dinner will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Place on Beal in Fort Walton Beach. The evening will include a sit-down dinner and awards program recognizing key volunteers, community leaders, staff, and Club members who have helped drive the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs here in Northwest Florida. Tickets are $50, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Destin Harbor's newest event is back to showcase one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Enjoy delicious food, great drinks and live music on the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the second annual Shrimp & Grits Festival. Local restaurants compete for the best Shrimp & Grits dish on the harbor. Tickets are available at www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m. March 3 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 10: Boukou Groove

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Art Exhibition

Mattie Kelly Art Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College will present its newest exhibition through March 5. This solo exhibition is composed of the artist's traditional works of highly-staged digital photographic installations about nature and technology. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding major holidays and open 90 minutes prior to most MKAC Mainstage performances. Masks and physical distancing are required. All events are free and open to the public.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for a movie at 7:15 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Food For Thought Dinner

The Annual Food For Thought Dinner, hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin, has been changed until April 12. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/resort casual attire. Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes March 30.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.