DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Feb. 10

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Observance of President’s Day, closed Feb. 15

City Council, 6 p.m. Feb. 16

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Feb. 18

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Feb. 22

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Feb. 23

Destin History and Fishing Museum

In lieu of a General Membership meeting, an open house with free admission to the Museum will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Three showings of "Sand in My Soul" will be in the Rodeo Gallery on the big TV at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.

Hospitality Job Fair

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair to fill full-time and part-time positions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 at the Human Resources Office, 4000 S. Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach. Opportunities include housekeeping attendants, food and beverage, guest services, culinary, security, spa, bellman/valet and more.

An impressive benefits package for employees at Hilton Sandestin includes a 401K program, health benefits, free daily meal service, team member travel program, recognition programs, childcare assistance reimbursement program, and education reimbursement program.

Mardi Gras Brunch

AJ’s restaurant group is celebrating their Second Annual Mardi Gras Brunch at AJ’s on the Bayou Feb. 7 and AJ’s Grayton Beach Feb. 14. Brunch at both locations will begin at 10 a.m. featuring New Orleans favorites such as Mardi Gras Omelette, Beignets, Bread Pudding, Jambalaya, Étouffée, with a crawfish boil starting at 12 p.m. Each location will also have their Sunday brunch menu available, along with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary specials. Music is straight from Louisiana by Dikki du & the Zydeco Krewe starting at 11 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear beads, masks,and any festive attire to be part of the Mardi Gras celebration.

Dikki Du is as synonymous with zydeco music as beads are with Mardi Gras. Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe have been playing together for over 14 years. Dikki Du’s original funky and hypnotic zydeco style announces that he has arrived, occupying a spot on par with the best. He takes songs from classic zydeco and turns them inside out with fresh and funky renditions, intense and fascinating accordion action, and melodic vocals, innovating and revitalizing zydeco for a unique and incredible experience.

Big Easy Bar Crawl

Break out your Mardi Gras gear and take your friends to a spirited bingo-style bar crawl, live concert on the main stage, and party giveaways from 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 12 at HarborWalk Village. End the night by competing to win the title 2021 Mardi Gras King & Queen at 10 p.m. at Coyote Ugly.

Concert: Frank Sinatra Tribute

Spend a romantic evening in the Aruba Ballroom at The Island by Hotel RL in Fort Walton Beach enjoying the greatest hits from Frank Sinatra with Tony Sands from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Attendees may also choose to enjoy a special three-course dinner that evening at Fish House.

Tickets for the concert are $25/person and can be purchased by calling 337-9171 or at the front desk of The Island Hotel on Okaloosa Island.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13 with Lucky Mud. With this new year comes new rules, but still great music in the safest environment.. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras on the harbor with live music by Fais Do-Do, followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through HarborWalk Village from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 13. For parade application or more information, contact events@harborwalkvillage.com. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Fresh Start for Children & Families. Float entries are $25. Application at https://bit.ly/39vE3To.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Joe Fingaz on the main stage starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 14.

Feb. 21: Ryan Alan Duo

Feb. 28: Choctaw High School Jazz Band

Pawdi Gras

Enter your pup in a festive Pawdi Gras Pet Costume Contest from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 14. Registration begins at 3 p.m. Visit https://facebook.com/events/1017816458728584/

Valentine's Day Dinner

Toast your special someone from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Havana Beach Bar & Grill at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach. The restaurant’s intimate Valentine’s Day celebration will include a three-course, prix-fixe menu and live piano entertainment. Cost is $125 per person. Reservations are required at 850-588-2882.

ECTC Popcorn Falls

ECTC presents the adventuresome comedy Popcorn Falls, Feb. 12 through Feb. 28. Nathanael Fisher and Jason Hedden portray more than 20 roles in a world of farce, love and desperation.. Performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 14, 21 and 28. This production is staged at ECTCs performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org

Mardi Gras Parade

Laissez les bons temps rouler or Let the Good Times Roll and join Destin Commons for their annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Enjoy live music, free face painting, photo booth, and more. Mardi Gras parade will kick off at 7 p.m. If interested in having your business or organization participate in the parade, email bzannis@turnberry.com.

Mardi Gras Street Party

Enjoy the Mardi Gras street party by AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar down on the Destin harbor at noon Feb. 13. Entertainment from Louisiana’s own Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe starts at noon on the big stage and the staff will be throwing beads and moon pies for all to catch. Crawfish boil will be ready along with other festive eats, including Jambalya, Crawfish Étouffée, Gumbo & Poboys, with hurricane drink specials

Mardi Gras Parade

The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

State of the City Address

Mayor Gary Jarvis will deliver the annual State of the City address and highlight the City of Destin’s accomplishments and strategic plan Feb. 16 during the City Council meeting being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail at 6 p.m. The public may view the State of the City address at www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi

Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 for a Village Street party complete with music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-pardi celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Second Annual Mardi Gras Dinner

Enjoy French inspired cocktails and an authentic New Orleans dinner with FOOW’s prix-fixe Mardi Gras menu from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at 34 Goldenrod Circle, in Santa Rosa Beach. Reservations are required; limited seating available. Cost is $95++ per person.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 18 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Heritage Museum Classes

Heritage Museum presents its Onion Basket-Weaving Class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Valparaiso. Cost is #30/$35. A Cookie Basket-Weaving Class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Cost is $30/$35.

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series presents Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2 is a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323.

Boys & Girls Club Annual Dinner

The Boys & Girls Clubs of The Emerald Coast Annual Dinner will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Place on Beal in Fort Walton Beach. The evening will include a sit-down dinner and awards program recognizing key volunteers, community leaders, staff, and Club members who have helped drive the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs here in Northwest Florida. Tickets are $50, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Coin Show

The FWB Coin Club will have a coin show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the VFW, 213 Carol Ave NW, Fort Walton Beach. Free admission and parking. There will be raffle items and a children's table on Saturday.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 15th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27. There will be over 40 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more! Admission is free to the public. Call 654-5184 for more information.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Dealer’s Choice

A new Beanstack Challenge from the Destin Library, Dealer’s Choice will be held through Feb. 28. Enjoy interactive activities all focused on fun games to play with a deck of cards. Log your game playing minutes and earn badges. Stop by the library to pick up a free deck of cards while supplies last. To join, download the free Beanstack app on your mobile device or visit cityofdestin.beanstack.org. Call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Destin Harbor's newest event is back to showcase one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Enjoy delicious food, great drinks and live music on the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the second annual Shrimp & Grits Festival. Local restaurants compete for the best Shrimp & Grits dish on the harbor. Tickets are available at www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Club LA

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow present a live concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Club LA in Destin. Tickets can be published at ticketkeep.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m. March 3 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 10: Boukou Groove

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Art Exhibition

Mattie Kelly Art Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College will present its newest exhibition through March 5. This solo exhibition is composed of the artist's traditional works of highly-staged digital photographic installations about nature and technology. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding major holidays and open 90 minutes prior to most MKAC Mainstage performances. Masks and physical distancing are required. All events are free and open to the public.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for a movie at 7:15 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4.

ACT/SAT Workshops

Workshops to assist students in the Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia County High Schools who will be taking the April 17 ACT and May 8 SAT tests will be held in Gulf Breeze. For students taking the April 17 ACT Test workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 27; 1-4 p.m. March 28; 9 a.m. to noon April 10; and 1-4 p.mm. April 11. For students taking the May 8 SAT workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 10; 1-4 p.m. April 11; 9 a.m. to noon May 1; and 1-4 p.m. May 2. Registrations must be postmarked by March 18. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401 or email Amhart1966@aol.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Food For Thought Dinner

The Annual Food For Thought Dinner, hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin, has been changed until April 12. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/resort casual attire. Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes March 30.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Game Room: Open to children ages 10 and older. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult. The game room has a pool table, air hockey and foosball and is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.