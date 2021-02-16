DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Feb. 17

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Feb. 18

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Feb. 22

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Feb. 23

Job Fair

Chef Jim Shirley Enterprises will hold a hospitality job fair from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria at the foot of the 331 bridge across the street from The Bay. Apply online for both tipped and support positions if you can’t make it bit.ly/ChefJimJobs.

Second Annual Mardi Gras Dinner

Enjoy French inspired cocktails and an authentic New Orleans dinner with FOOW’s prix-fixe Mardi Gras menu from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at 34 Goldenrod Circle, in Santa Rosa Beach. Reservations are required; limited seating available. Cost is $95++ per person.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 18 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Heritage Museum Classes

Heritage Museum presents its Onion Basket-Weaving Class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Valparaiso. Cost is #30/$35. A Cookie Basket-Weaving Class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Cost is $30/$35.

Show N Shine of The Emerald Coast

Event starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 till whenever with cars rolling in around 8:30 a.m. at Hooters in Destin. Event is open to all cars, motorcycles, trucks, Jeep’s, SUV’s, custom vehicles or anything with wheels. Hooters will open patio at 9 a.m. for breakfast to-go, coffee, hot chocolate, drinks and more. This is a family friendly event.

Hops for Hounds

The Fourth Annual Hops for Hounds is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Destin Commons. Sample beers from nine breweries at each of the murals while strolling through the Commons with your pup. The $35 ticket includes beer, light bites, a doggy swag bag for first 100 to register, and festivities. Funds raised will help Dog-Harmony launch new 2021 local area shelter enrichment programs. No prong, shock or choke collars.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with the Ryan Alan Duo on the main stage starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Feb. 28: Choctaw High School Jazz Band

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series presents Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2 is a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323.

Reset and Rejuvenate Health Symposium

An evening to reset and rejuvenate your mind and body for a successful 2021 will be held. from 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at Westwinds, 4700 Westwinds Drive in Miramar Beach. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Cost is. $25/$30 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live Streaming this event online if you prefer to stay home. Just purchase your ticket at event brite and send an email to Colleen@ColleenRiddle.com to get the private, Zoom access code. Snacks available and receive one wine ticket with entry. Additional wine tickets may be purchased for $5.

Three speakers, psychologist Kandi Gardiner, chiropractic physician Sheyda Isazadeh and health and fitness professional Colleen Riddle will lead you through a fun and informative evening.

Boys & Girls Club Annual Dinner

The Boys & Girls Clubs of The Emerald Coast Annual Dinner will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Place on Beal in Fort Walton Beach. The evening will include a sit-down dinner and awards program recognizing key volunteers, community leaders, staff, and Club members who have helped drive the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs here in Northwest Florida. Tickets are $50, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host their second blood drive of 2021 with the OneBlood Big Red Bus on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coin Show

The FWB Coin Club will have a coin show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the VFW, 213 Carol Ave NW, Fort Walton Beach. Free admission and parking. There will be raffle items and a children's table on Saturday.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 15th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27. There will be over 40 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more! Admission is free to the public. Call 654-5184 for more information.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 27 with Wyatt Espalin. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• March 13: Nikki Talley

ECTC Popcorn Falls

ECTC presents the adventuresome comedy Popcorn Falls through Feb. 28. Nathanael Fisher and Jason Hedden portray more than 20 roles in a world of farce, love and desperation.. Performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 21 and 28. This production is staged at ECTCs performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org

Dealer’s Choice

A new Beanstack Challenge from the Destin Library, Dealer’s Choice will be held through Feb. 28. Enjoy interactive activities all focused on fun games to play with a deck of cards. Log your game playing minutes and earn badges. Stop by the library to pick up a free deck of cards while supplies last. To join, download the free Beanstack app on your mobile device or visit cityofdestin.beanstack.org. Call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Destin Harbor's newest event is back to showcase one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Enjoy delicious food, great drinks and live music on the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the second annual Shrimp & Grits Festival. Local restaurants compete for the best Shrimp & Grits dish on the harbor. Tickets are available at www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Club LA

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow present a live concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Club LA in Destin. Tickets can be published at ticketkeep.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m. March 3 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 10: Boukou Groove

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Art Exhibition

Mattie Kelly Art Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College will present its newest exhibition through March 5. This solo exhibition is composed of the artist's traditional works of highly-staged digital photographic installations about nature and technology. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding major holidays and open 90 minutes prior to most MKAC Mainstage performances. Masks and physical distancing are required. All events are free and open to the public.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for a movie at 7:15 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4.

ACT/SAT Workshops

Workshops to assist students in the Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia County High Schools who will be taking the April 17 ACT and May 8 SAT tests will be held in Gulf Breeze. For students taking the April 17 ACT Test workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 27; 1-4 p.m. March 28; 9 a.m. to noon April 10; and 1-4 p.mm. April 11. For students taking the May 8 SAT workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 10; 1-4 p.m. April 11; 9 a.m. to noon May 1; and 1-4 p.m. May 2. Registrations must be postmarked by March 18. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401 or email Amhart1966@aol.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Food For Thought Dinner

The Annual Food For Thought Dinner, hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin, has been changed until April 12. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/resort casual attire. Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes March 30.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Game Room: Open to children ages 10 and older. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult. The game room has a pool table, air hockey and foosball and is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.