Travel to Italy with the art of Andi Scurto

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – Award-winning artist Andi Scurto invites you to escape to the beautiful and diverse country of Italy via her art sketch travel diary at the Destin Library. Her collection of 15 illustrations, some never seen, is currently displayed on the walls of the library and will be up through the month of March. Her art journal takes you on a journey spanning the entire length of the country and includes captions with interesting details about the scene and some art technique notes.

Scurto resides in Destin and is well known for her whimsical watercolor illustrations, especially of Mattie the Giraffe, and for murals at The Destin Commons and Destin Elementary.

Her colorful Colombian heritage influences her work, and her pastimes include bird watching, riding her skateboard, and volunteering. For more information, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.