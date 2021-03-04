CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT March 6

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Resources for Rescue

Dog-Harmony will host a live Q & A session, “Ask Amanda: Resources for Rescues,” at Dog-Harmony’s headquarters, 237 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach, at 2 p.m. March 7.

Register to join this complimentary educational seminar hosted both in-person at Dog-Harmony where social distancing protocols will be observed and virtually at www.dog-harmony.org/events. Upon registration, a link to attend the seminar will be emailed to virtual participants.

Alpha Course

The Alpha Course, a safe place to explore the big questions of life and ask honest and real questions about God and the Christian faith, starts Monday night, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market in Destin. Each evening will begin with a free meal, a short talk, and discussion time in smaller groups. If interested in attending, contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com or register at iacdestin.org/alpha. Funds for childcare are available upon request.

Jonah Allen Studio

Local artist Jonah Allen will open his first gallery and studio at 416 S Co Hwy 393 in Santa Rosa Beach with a grand opening from 5-8 p.m. March 10. The studio is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID limitations, please RSVP at https://blog.jonahallen.com/event-rsvp/.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Boukou Groove from 7-9 p.m. March 10 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m.March 13: with Nikki Talley. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Concerts will be available at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com

Young Frankenstein auditions

Travel to Transylvania in Mel Brooks’ musical, Young Frankenstein, June 4-6 and 11-13, Auditions will be held March 15-16 at the Stage Crafters Rehearsal Hall, 40 Robinwood Drive SW, in Fort Walton Beach. Scripts are available at 6 p.m., and auditions start at 6:30 p.m. The show has 10 principal roles (three women and seven men), and the chorus will include around 20 members. Auditionees should be ready to sing and dance, and it is encouraged to attend both nights. If you have questions or would like to pre-audition, contact Don Goodrum at frodo628@hotmail.com

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Irish Whiskey Tasting

Hear ye, hear ye! An Irish Whiskey Tasting is planned for March 17 at The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach from 6-8 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Irish way at a tasting led by Marc Engel from Breakthru Beverage. Tickets are $90 (+tax and gratuity) and include a welcome cocktail, an array of whiskeys for tasting, and Irish inspired appetizers. Ticket holders will also enjoy the St. Patrick's Day soiree and music while there, but will have a private area for the tasting.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at The Village of Baytowne.

Charity Golf Tournament

The 15th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 19 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Call CIC at 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the movie “Onward” at 7:15 p.m. March 21.

• March 28: Trolls World Tour

• April 4:

The Rainbow Fish

Sharing makes you shiny in this beautiful children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. Children will experience The Rainbow Fish through movement, song, color, and hands on sensory opportunities as they become part of the story with the actors at 9 a.m. March 26 with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Grand Blvd., upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Dance Facets

An annual dance concert hosted by the Northwest Florida State College Department of Dance, Dance Facets presents an evening of dance at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 on the mainstage at Mattie KellyFine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth ages 18 and under. Purchase tickets at 850-729-6000.

The production showcases many styles of dance — ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary — and features choreography from students, faculty, and guest choreographers. This year's concert will also feature a special guest appearance by Pittman Magic, Juggling, and Comedy.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event

Presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast, the non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.