St. Joe Hospitality’ properties welcome spring with a bouquet of events

Spring is just around the corner and with it plenty of opportunities to celebrate the season with good food, good music and even better company at WaterColor Inn and The Pearl Hotel.

St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Celebration

Wear your best green accessory and join Havana Beach Rooftop at The Pearl, 63 Main St. in| Rosemary Beach, from 12 p.m. to close March 17 for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration and menu.

FOOW Spring Fling

Welcome spring with an afternoon of family fun in the sun from 2-6 p.m. March 21 at FOOW Green,34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Field games, face painting, magic shows and more is sure to make for an unforgettable day. Food and beverage items will be available for purchase.

Easter Brunch at WaterColor LakeHouse

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a special family-friendly brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at 235 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost is $75++ per adult, $30++ per child (12 and under). Limited seating; reservations required at wcisocialevents@stjoe.com.

Easter Brunch To-Go

Pickup from The Gathering Spot at WaterColor Inn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Orders may be placed by emailing wcisocialevents@stjoe.coma minimum of 48 hours in advance. Orders will be available for pickup at The Gathering Spot at WaterColor Inn. Orders will be available within 30 minutes of requested time. Please note that 22% gratuity will be added to all orders.

Cinco de Mayo

Toast to El Cinco de Mayo with half-priced tacos and half-priced house margaritas from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at FOOW 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Come celebrate all things Mom at FOOW with bottomless bubbles and muffins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. All Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa and a muffin, with a keepsake recipe card as a gift. A la carte pricing on food, with regular menu available for purchase. Reservations are preferred at 850-534-5050.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 850-534-5950.

Easter Brunch Buffet

Join Havana Beach Bar & Grill for its annual Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (for ages 4-12). Reservations required at 850-588-2882).

Derby Day in Havana Beach

Watch the Kentucky Derby in style at Havana Beach Bar & Grill! from 3-7 p.m. May 1 with a grand menu of Triple Crown Cocktails, including Mint Juleps, Black-Eyed Susans and Belmont Jewels. Wear your best Derby Day hat, and you just might win the bartender’s choice, along with a Havana Beach gift card and major bragging rights.

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Fiesta

Head south of the border with a themed food and drink specials at the Havana Beach Rooftop from 12 p.m. to close May 5. Open to the public (must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages). This event is weather-permitting.

Havana Beach Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Celebrate Mom with a visit to Havana Beach Bar & Grill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. Buffet will feature a multitude of dishes that are sure to delight Mom and all of her guests. Open to the public; $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (ages 4-12)). Reservations preferred at 850-.588-2882.