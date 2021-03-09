Big Kahuna's now hiring for multiple positions.

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — If you ever pictured yourself working for a great company that cares for their team members and makes a difference in guests lives, now’s your chance to make that happen!

With Big Kahuna’s Adventure Park opening March 13 and the Water Park opening April 17, both parks are looking for fun and responsible team members for part time and full-time employment. Positions include but not limited to sales, marketing, operations, party hosts, lifeguards, line cooks, guest services hosts, shift supervisors, attractions attendants, and more. Pay varies by position. Big Kahuna’s will provide Lifeguard Training, CPR, AED, and Oxygen training on-site.

Interviews may be in person or virtual. The onboarding process is virtual, but most likely the orientation will be in-person as well as on-the-job training. Hired team members will go through customer and guest relations training upon employment. Team members also earn free tickets, have access to exclusive team member appreciation events, team member referral incentives and bonus programs. Big Kahuna’s also provides a team member discount on food and beverage as well as on admission tickets for friends and family.

“We put our team members through training in order for everyone to understand our company culture,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “During these unprecedented times, we are looking for driven individuals who will exceed our expectations, enjoy working in an exciting, energetic environment, and make a positive impact on our guests so that when a guest leaves for the day they want to come back immediately.”

Boomers has adapted operations to meet Florida’s COVID guidelines and continues to be a safe destination for team members and guests by providing temperature-checks upon entering the park. Team members are also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) for every shift.

For information on Big Kahuna’s open positions, visit https://bigkahunas.com and click on “Hours and Info” tab and “Employment.”