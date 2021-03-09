Chef Jim Shirley opens North Beach Social on the Choctawhatchee Bay

Special to Gannett

North Beach Social (NBS) is now officially open underneath Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria at the foot of the 331 Bridge in Santa Rosa Beach. Formerly the North Beach Tortilla Company, the space has been brightened up to reflect the natural beauty of the scenic surroundings, namely some of the best sunsets overlooking the bay in South Walton. Outside seating is aplenty at the bar and deck with an abundance of white sandy beach for kids and adults to play.

“Grits have paid for everything!” Chef Jim Shirley exclaims while explaining the spirit of the newly revised concept of North Beach Social. “Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, we want to showcase some menu favorites across all of our restaurants. Our guests will be able to order our famous Grits a Ya Ya and the Bay Bomber Burger along with fresh raw oysters and poké bowls under the same roof.”

The restaurant design is not the only thing to receive a facelift — the way you get your food has changed, too.

“We thought that the best way to get folks in the door and in a beach mindset is to offer counter service ordering,” says Shirley. “As a group comes in, someone can go grab a table while another member of the party places the food order at the counter. They’ll be given a number to display on their table and an attendant will bring their food to them. Orders will come out faster this way and our customers can order a drink at the bar and start enjoying the beach and the view. It’s laid back, and low stress.”

North Beach Social will also feature daily drink specials and ongoing events and music including beach bocce tournaments and dockside family movies. Currently, NBS is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with plans to open seven days in early summer.