DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT March 10

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. March 10

Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. March 15

City Council, 6 p.m. March 15

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. March 17

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. March 18

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. March 22

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. March 23

Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. March 23

HarborCapacity Steering Committee, 5:30 p.m. March 25

Jonah Allen Studio

Local artist Jonah Allen will open his first gallery and studio at 416 S Co Hwy 393 in Santa Rosa Beach with a grand opening from 5-8 p.m. March 10. The studio is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID limitations, please RSVP at https://blog.jonahallen.com/event-rsvp/.

Travel to Italy with Art

Escape to the beautiful and diverse country of Italy via Andi Scuto’s art sketch travel diary through March at the Destin Library. Her collection of 15 illustrations is currently displayed on the walls of the library.For more information, call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Boukou Groove from 7-9 p.m. March 10 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Buggin' Out

Grab your keys and head to The Island by Hotel RL in Fort Walton Beach for Buggin' Out: A Vintage VW Festival and Car Show March 11-14. The fun begins with a Silent Disco party. From there, guests will spend their weekend cruising the bay, showing their vintage cars, and enjoying the amenities of The Island Hotel. Space is limited for those interested in showing their car at the festival on Saturday, March 13. For a detailed schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit https://850tix.com/.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host their next blood drive with the OneBlood Big Red Bus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 in the parking lot adjacent to Highway 98. All donors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test in addition to the regularly administered wellness checkup. Those planning to donate can schedule an appointment at www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #37126. Donors will also receive a $10 eGift Card and a St. Patrick’s Day OneBlood long sleeve T-shirt, along with exclusive discounts from The Market Shops merchants including a free mini-iced cinnamon biscuit from Maple Street Biscuit Company, a kid’s scoop of ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s, 10 percent off a purchase at Clean Juice, 10 percent off a purchase at Jon Smith Subs, and 25 percent off a purchase at Pizza by the Sea.

Stage Crafters

Stage Crafters Community Theatre, Inc. will present its first production of its 49th season, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Show dates are March 12-14 and 19-21. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. COVID-19 precautions are in place including socially distanced seats, hand-sanitizer stations and the recommended use of masks. Purchase tickets at www.stagecraftersfwb.com.

St. Paddy’s Family Party

The luck of the Irish is coming to HarborWalk Village from 2-4 p.m. March 13. Enjoy an Irish dance performance, kids activities, leprechaun treasure hunt, and a pet costume contest.

Leprechaun Treasure Hunt throughout the village.Performance at 2:30 p.m. by Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance Pup of the Irish Pet Costume Contest at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage. Registration at 2 p.m. Cost is a $5 donation or a bag of dry dog food to benefit the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

Young Frankenstein auditions

Travel to Transylvania in Mel Brooks’ musical, Young Frankenstein, June 4-6 and 11-13, Auditions will be held March 15-16 at the Stage Crafters Rehearsal Hall, 40 Robinwood Drive SW, in Fort Walton Beach. Scripts are available at 6 p.m., and auditions start at 6:30 p.m. The show has 10 principal roles (three women and seven men), and the chorus will include around 20 members. Auditionees should be ready to sing and dance, and it is encouraged to attend both nights. If you have questions or would like to pre-audition, contact Don Goodrum at frodo628@hotmail.com

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

McGuire's Irish Pub of Destin will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 17. Cormac McGuinness, 12Eleven, A Drunker Shade O’ Green, and Black Eyed Blonde will be performing.

Irish Whiskey Tasting

Hear ye, hear ye! An Irish Whiskey Tasting is planned for March 17 at The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach from 6-8 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Irish way at a tasting led by Marc Engel from Breakthru Beverage. Tickets are $90 (+tax and gratuity) and include a welcome cocktail, an array of whiskeys for tasting, and Irish inspired appetizers. Ticket holders will also enjoy the St. Patrick's Day soiree and music while there, but will have a private area for the tasting.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Silent Disco Party

Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday during spring break, March 17-April 7. Sanitized headphones provided.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

ACT/SAT Workshops

Workshops to assist students in the Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia County High Schools who will be taking the April 17 ACT and May 8 SAT tests will be held in Gulf Breeze. For students taking the April 17 ACT Test workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 27; 1-4 p.m. March 28; 9 a.m. to noon April 10; and 1-4 p.mm. April 11. For students taking the May 8 SAT workshops will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 10; 1-4 p.m. April 11; 9 a.m. to noon May 1; and 1-4 p.m. May 2. Registrations must be postmarked by March 18. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401 or email Amhart1966@aol.com.

Sunset Celebration

As the sun sets, stroll along the harbor in HarborWalk Village every Friday from 5-7 p.m. during spring break, March 19-April 9. Enjoy local artists, live music and family-friendly activities.

Charity Golf Tournament

The 15th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 19 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Call CIC at 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Mermaids & Pirates

Ahoy Mateys! Seek hidden treasure and magic mermaids and be enchanted with a live performance by Captain Davy on the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 5-7 p.m. every Saturday March 20-April 10.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the movie “Onward” at 7:15 p.m. March 21.

• March 28: Trolls World Tour

• April 4:

Band of Revival

Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville presents an evening of Americana music at the outdoor Amphitheater from 6-8 p.m. March 25. Enjoy music from the Band of Revival and special guest, the NWFSC Jazz Ensemble. A food truck will be available on-site for food and beverage purchases. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets are $10/adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Rainbow Fish

Sharing makes you shiny in this beautiful children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. Children will experience The Rainbow Fish through movement, song, color, and hands on sensory opportunities as they become part of the story with the actors at 9 a.m. March 26 with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Grand Blvd., upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

Crawfish Boil

An authentic New Orleans style Crawfish Boil will be held from 5-9 p.m. March 27 at 3rd Planet Brewery, 1400 E. John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Crawfish plates are $10. Enjoy live music with Duchess and games for the kids. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and youth music programs.

Spring Forward Vendor Event

Start spring shopping early at the Spring Forward Vendor Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at American Legion Destin Post 296, 311 Main Street. American Legion members will be available to provide additional information about the organization and their recently upgraded event room. Relay for Life of the Emerald Coast will also be present to share how they are making this year’s relay a success. Vendors from all over the Panhandle will be ready to help you select that perfect new gift. Vendors interested in participating should contact Michelle Castro at shellecfl@gmail.com.

Dance Facets

An annual dance concert hosted by the Northwest Florida State College Department of Dance, Dance Facets presents an evening of dance at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 on the mainstage at Mattie KellyFine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth ages 18 and under. Purchase tickets at 850-729-6000.

The production showcases many styles of dance — ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary — and features choreography from students, faculty, and guest choreographers. This year's concert will also feature a special guest appearance by Pittman Magic, Juggling, and Comedy.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

Yard Sale

A Community Yard Sale will be held in the parking lot of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, in Destin, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 in conjunction with the second Immanuel Art & Music Fest. Art vendors will also be set up and a variety of musical groups will perform. Bayou Breaux’s Food Truck will be on site for purchase. Free funnel cakes.

Spring Break Camp

The Destin Community Center will offer a “Spring into Fun” Camp 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 through April 23. Camp registration is open to residents of Okaloosa County between the ages of 5 – 12. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Cost is $80/residents and $90/non-residents within Okaloosa County. Counselors and campers will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and will adhere to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles. Call 654-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event

Presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast, the non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Game Room: Open to children ages 10 and older. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult. The game room has a pool table, air hockey and foosball and is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.