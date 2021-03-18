Easter Keg Hunt March 27

Special to Gannett

Boathouse Oyster Bar on Harbor Boulevard in Destin will hide kegs. You find them, but not as easy as it sounds. This is an adoption and fundraiser for Road Dogg Rescue March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Eggs will be scattered throughout filled with goodies like drink tickets, Jello shots, food coupons, and a couple of VIP cards.

First to locate and drink from all three kegs and cross the finish line with the most collected eggs wins. Best costume gets a pair of tickets to Sister Hazel at Club LA.

Registration gets event shirt, koozie, sticker and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets for bringing a 20 pound bag of dog food. Register at www.eventbrite.com.