The vaccinated eat free at Destin World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

Special to Gannett

TAMPA — It’s no secret that this pandemic and pretty much all-things-2020 have left us broken, battered and just plain black and blue. But now with a potential end in sight, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is keeping its hopes up for brighter days!

To celebrate a recovery from last year’s bruises, on March 26, World of Beer Destin will offer the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine. Guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and present proof of COVID-19 vaccine record to redeem the free burger.

Guaranteed to heal the soul, World of Beer’s new Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, chief Brand & Innovation officer. “What better way to spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”