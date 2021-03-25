Gospel Brunch to feature D'Vine April 11

Special to Gannett

The National Endowment for the Arts describes D’Vine as an American masterpiece, whose artistic excellence and significant contribution to its artform has left a lasting impression on the national landscape.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast will hold a Gospel Brunch featuring D’Vine at 10:30 a.m. April 11 (rescheduled from December) at Hotel Effie Sandestin, 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $95 to $125 (all inclusive) and include performance, brunch and all gratuities. Bloody Mary, Mimosa and cash bars will be available. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/GospelBrunch21.

Paula Saunders, Pam Deas and Sheryl Pollard Riggins, favorites returning to Destin, have performed for millions of people around the world. From the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, to Athens, Greece, D’Vine has traveled the world delivering songs that linger in the hearts of audiences long after the group has left the stage.

Their repertoire consists of inspirational, gospel, patriotic and children songs. Performances and presentations are customized according to audiences and are adaptable for all age groups and cultures.