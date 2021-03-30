CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance. For a complete list, visit waltonsun.com.

Easter Explosion

Hop on over to the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 12-3 p.m. April 3 for a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, face-painting, arts and crafts and more. Also, don’t forget to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Grayt Easter Race

The 2021 Grayt Easter Race will take place at Grayton Beach State Park April 3. The event will offer three different courses to choose from: the CLEAN FEET 5K course, the DIRTY FEET 5K course and, brand new, the STINKY FEET 10K course. Start and finish lines will be adjacent to the pavilion at the end of Main Park Road within the park. Staggered start times from 7-9:15 a.m. will be used as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. The awards ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and all registered runners will receive a race shirt. The race benefits Communities of Transformation of South Walton.

Easter Brunch Buffet

Join Havana Beach Bar & Grill for its annual Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (for ages 4-12). Reservations required at 588-2882.

Beer-ster Egg Hunt

The annual adult Easter egg hunt at Idyll Hounds in Santa Rosa Beach is back April 4. The brewery hides various canned beers and eggs with prizes around the outdoor space for adults to hunt with “6-pack Easter baskets.” The event is ticketed and includes the found 6-pack of beer and whatever hidden brewery goodies the participants find.

Easter Brunch at WaterColor LakeHouse

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a special family-friendly brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at 235 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost is $75++ per adult, $30++ per child (12 and under). Limited seating; reservations required at wcisocialevents@stjoe.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Nighttrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience from 7-9 p.m. April 7 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Girls Night Out

Pescado has partnered with Maker's Mark to bring a fun, interactive craft cocktail class at The Courtyard at Pescado from 6-8 p.m. April 8. Chef Ken Duenas will prepare a charcuterie platter and you will shake up some Maker's Mark bourbon cocktails. Tickets have been lowered to $45 plus tax and gratuity. Email Events@TheLCRG.com to book your place.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra performs a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast will hold a Gospel Brunch featuring D’Vine at 10:30 a.m. April 11 (rescheduled from December) at Hotel Effie Sandestin, 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $95 - $125 (all inclusive) and include performance, brunch and all gratuities. Bloody Mary, Mimosa and cash bars will be available. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/GospelBrunch21.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.