DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT March 31

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

City Council, 6 p.m. April 5

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with the Will Thompson Band from 7-9 p.m. March 31 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• April 7: Nighttrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience

• April 14: Highway to Hell - ACDC & Def Leppard Tribute

• April 21: Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute

• April 28: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

Fresh Market

The Fresh Market’s Friendliest Curbside Experience in America program will bring the Easter Bunny for an exclusive visit to The Fresh Market store, 4495 Commons Dr. W in Destin, April 1 through April 3 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Easter Bunny will assist The Fresh Market’s Personal Shoppers as they deliver curbside grocery orders and will be meeting and greeting guests at the Easter meal pick up table in store, handing out Jelly Belly jellybeans and posing for socially distanced photos.

Doggie EGGstravaganza

Dog-Harmony presents the sixth annual, canine-only Easter egg hunt and social, Doggie EGGstravaganza, from 5-7:30 p.m. April 1 at Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach. The fundraising event is open to the public at no charge, but for those pups wanting to participate in the hunt, a donation of $10 is encouraged. Each participant will receive a souvenir bag filled with sponsor swag to collect eggs. People and puppy prizes will be hidden in colorful holiday eggs and scattered throughout the lawn. Designated areas for pets over 25 pounds and under will be available and all dogs must be leashed. Please no prong, choke or shock collars at the event.

Guests will enjoy snacks courtesy of JC's Gourmet, beer and wine, family-friendly games and great prizes. Local musician Rob Romans "Sunsets, Songs, and Stories" will provide the entertainment and tunes. This event is presented as part of the Coastal Culture Series made possible by the Grand Boulevard Arts & Entertainment Program.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. April 2 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Sunset Celebration

HarborWalk Village, the Okaloosa Arts Alliance (OAA) and Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village present Sunset Celebration from 5-7 p.m. April 2 and 9. As the sun sets, stroll along the harbor and enjoy local artists, live music, and family-friendly activities. On-site parking is $10.

The Rainbow Fish

Sharing makes you shiny in this beautiful children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. Children will experience The Rainbow Fish through movement, song, color, and hands on sensory opportunities as they become part of the story with the actors at 9 a.m. April 2-3 with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Grand Blvd., upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

Dance Facets

An annual dance concert hosted by the Northwest Florida State College Department of Dance, Dance Facets presents an evening of dance at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 on the mainstage at Mattie KellyFine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth ages 18 and under. Purchase tickets at 850-729-6000.

The production showcases many styles of dance — ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary — and features choreography from students, faculty, and guest choreographers. This year's concert will also feature a special guest appearance by Pittman Magic, Juggling, and Comedy.

Destin Egg Hunt

The City of Destin will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Drive-Thru on Saturday, April 3, at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou (east parking lot), from 9-11 a.m. Staff will distribute treats, prizes, and Easter eggs for patrons to collect safely from the comfort of their vehicle.

Easter Explosion

Hop on over to the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 12-3 p.m. April 3 for a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, face-painting, arts and crafts and more. Also, don’t forget to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Grayt Easter Race

The 2021 Grayt Easter Race will take place at Grayton Beach State Park April 3. The event will offer three different courses to choose from: the CLEAN FEET 5K course, the DIRTY FEET 5K course and, brand new, the STINKY FEET 10K course. Start and finish lines will be adjacent to the pavilion at the end of Main Park Road within the park. Staggered start times from 7-9:15 a.m. will be used as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. Up to 30 runners will start each wave. The awards ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and all registered runners will receive a race shirt. The race benefits Communities of Transformation of South Walton.

Lulu’s Easter, New Arcade

Bring the family and hop on over to LuLu’s on April 3 and 4 to check out the grand opening of the video Arcade and see the tropically clad Easter Bunny. He will be on hand for free socially distanced photo ops with the kids both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be visiting with boys and girls and giving them Easter gift bags with candy, crafts and plastic eggs. Four lucky children will find “Golden Eggs” in their gift bags with a $100 Arcade play card.

Easter Bunny at HarborWalk Village

Visit the Easter Bunny on the main stage and receive a free 4x6 photo along with kids activities and a golden egg treasure hunt from 2-4 p.m. April 4 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking fee

Is $10. All guests should social distance and wear masks.

Beer-ster Egg Hunt

The annual adult Easter egg hunt at Idyll Hounds in Santa Rosa Beach is back April 4 at Idyll Hounds. The brewery hides various canned beers and eggs with prizes around the outdoor space for adults to hunt with “6-pack Easter baskets.” The event is ticketed and includes the found 6-pack of beer and whatever hidden brewery goodies the participants find.

Silent Disco Party

Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday through April 7. Sanitized headphones provided.

Sunset Celebration

As the sun sets, stroll along the harbor in HarborWalk Village every Friday from 5-7 p.m. through April 9. Enjoy local artists, live music and family-friendly activities.

Mermaids & Pirates

Ahoy Mateys! Seek hidden treasure and magic mermaids and be enchanted with a live performance by Captain Davy on the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 5-7 p.m. every Saturday through April 10.

Girls Night Out

Pescado has partnered with Maker's Mark to bring you a fun, interactive craft cocktail class at The Courtyard at Pescado from 6-8 p.m. April 8. Chef Ken Duenas will prepare a charcuterie platter and you will shake up some Maker's Mark bourbon cocktails with the highly trained bartender. They will guide you through a step-by-step process of making craft cocktails that is sure to impress your friends and family. Tickets are $70 plus tax and gratuity. Email Events@TheLCRG.com to book your place.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast will hold a Gospel Brunch featuring D’Vine at 10:30 a.m. April 11

(rescheduled from December) at Hotel Effie Sandestin, 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $95 - $125 (all inclusive) and include performance, brunch and all gratuities. Bloody Mary, Mimosa and cash bars will be available. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/GospelBrunch21.

Sew Spring Crafts

Celebrate spring and learn a useful skill with the Sew Springs Crafts Beanstack Challenge presented by the Destin Library. Through May 23, have fun learning basic sewing stitches while creating a new spring-themed craft each week. You can earn badges by completing the challenges or by reading sewing books and logging your reading minutes. Beanstack is available as a free app for your mobile device or through the web at www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org. If you need information, contact Sandee Kelly at 837-8572 or email skelly@cityofdestin.com.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

MKAF Arts Guild Lunch

With the help of a little magic, the popular Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Arts Guild Lunch titled "Hocus Focus: Spotlight on Arts Education" returns on April 14. Hosted at the new Hotel Effie from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Arts Guild Lunch features master magician and illusionist, Kevin Spencer. Proceeds from all MKAF events benefit the organization and its outreach and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Tickets are $45 per person for MKAF Members and $55 per person for non-members.

Yard Sale

A Community Yard Sale will be held in the parking lot of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, in Destin, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 in conjunction with the second Immanuel Art & Music Fest. Art vendors will also be set up and a variety of musical groups will perform. Bayou Breaux’s Food Truck will be on site for purchase. Free funnel cakes.

New Orleans Bottomless Brunch

A New Orleans themed brunch will be hosted by Hammerhead's Bar and Grill in The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18. Two seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. This creole style brunch will be the grand finale of the Sandestin Wine Festival. Tickets are $40 per person and include menu items plus a bottomless Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. Purchase tickets at www.bigtickets.com.

Spring Break Camp

The Destin Community Center will offer a “Spring into Fun” Camp 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 through April 23. Camp registration is open to residents of Okaloosa County between the ages of 5 – 12. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Cost is $80/residents and $90/non-residents within Okaloosa County. Counselors and campers will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and will adhere to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles. Call 654-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March April 22 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event

Presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast, the non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Destin Charity Wine Auction

Patron packages are now available for the 16th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction April 23-24. This year, there are three tiers of packages to choose from based on your preference with gatherings. For more information, visit https://dcwaf.ejoinme.org/dcwa2021 and purchase tickets at dcwaf.org/tickets.

Saturday in the Park

Join Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida for its 45th Annual Saturday in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 in Perrin Park and celebrate with live music and a Boggy Boys fish fry. There will be craft and food vendors as well as a puppy parade. A 5k run begins at 8 a.m. and the kids run begins around 9 a.m. Space is limited. Register at 678-2615 or visit online at Heritage-Museum.org. The cost of admission to the Museum on the day of the event is free.

Aurora's Dream

A special performance by the Ballet Conservatory and Destin School of Music and Dance from 4-5 p.m. April 25 at HarborWalk Village.On-site parking fee is $10.

Sinfonia’s Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, April 30-May 2. On April 30 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant venues throughout the Emerald Coast. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine and gratuities.

This year’s main event is themed, “Moulin {vin} Rouge” and is set for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Tickets to Crescendo! 2021 are $150/person. To purchase tickets, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail & Culinary Celebration

Join in at HarborWalk Village for Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail and Culinary Celebration featuring local cuisine, signature beverages, and live entertainment at 2 p.m. May 8. Area restaurants will showcase matched samplings — a light bite with a complimentary cocktail. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2204688.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.