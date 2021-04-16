Blue Wahoos celebrate talented performers at ‘Wahoos casting call'

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will hold the first Wahoos Casting Call, a celebration of the immense talent in Pensacola, on Saturday, April 24, at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 1-4 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to audition to be considered to perform at a Blue Wahoos game in 2021 and/or for a position with the team’s Flight Squad in-game entertainment staff. All family-friendly talents will be considered, including dancers, jugglers, actors, twirlers, gymnasts, musicians, drummers, magicians, and mascots.

“I am so excited to highlight all of the incredible talent in Pensacola this year in a new and fun way,” said Blue Wahoos Creative Service Manager Adam Waldron. “Community performers at our games are always a big hit with our fans and we love to have the opportunity to show off local talent at Blue Wahoos Stadium. We can’t wait to see the performances at the Wahoos Casting Call and bring great performances to our fans throughout the season.”

Performance slots are limited and all interested participants must call the Blue Wahoos at 850-934-8444 in advance to register and receive a time slot to perform. The team will be actively looking for energetic and enthusiastic entertainers with unique talents and the ability to bring a character to life in order to provide the most exciting in-game entertainment possible to fans throughout the season.

Singers interested in auditioning to sing the National Anthem at a Blue Wahoos game are encouraged to submit a singing video to promotions@bluewahoos.com or call the Blue Wahoos at 850-934-8444 to set up a separate in-person audition.